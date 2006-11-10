Sony Ericsson J230i mobile phone
Price when reviewed:
Price dependent on contract
Quick verdict
The J230i is well built and great as an entry phone for those who aren't fussed about all the latest gadgets and bolt-onsRead full verdict
For
- Easy to use
- Well built
- FM radio
Against
- No camera
- No MP3 player
- No Bluetooth
Mobile phones might be fast replacing your MP3 player, your digital camera and now it seems your satnav, however at the other end of the market, mobile phone manufacturers are still happy to make basic models that "shock horror" just work extremely well as a phone.
One such model is the Sony Ericsson J230i handset. According to Sony Ericsson the phone has been "designed for optimal ease of use, with a feature set that will appeal to most mobile phone users".
Lacking Bluetooth and tri-band support, the J230i does have what you would need to make and receive phone calls.
The candybar design is simple to use and with keys well placed and the screen offers 65k colours.
Although the J230i doesn't have a digital camera, picture messaging fans not wanting to miss out on the latest round robin can still receive them.
The only real "non" phone element to the J230i is the inclusion of an FM radio. A defacto on Nokia handsets as well. Here you will have to plug in the included wired headset to use the function - they double up as the aerial - but the overall experience is a pleasant one.
Price dependent on contract
Verdict
With such a small set of features there isn't much to say about the J230i apart from the fact that it works, is well built and great as an entry phone for those who aren't fussed about all the latest gadgets and bolt-ons that make phones anything but.
Expect to get this for free with even the basic of mobile phone tariffs.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments