  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone reviews

Sony Ericsson MPS-60 portable speakers

|
1/3  
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £30

Quick verdict

If you've got a Walkman-branded handset and are about to go travelling, these are a must have for sharing your music around the world
Read full verdict

For
  • Small
  • Compact
  • Easy to use
  • Shares music instantly
Against
  • Can't charge the phone at the same time. Protective case makes them rather large in your bag

If your MP3 player can have a set of bolt on speakers why can't your phone? That's probably the same thought a product manager at Sony Ericsson had before creating the Portable Speakers MPS-60 for its Walkman range of handsets.

The Grey, White, Orange and Silver ultra portable, tiny speakers are 30 x 55 x 42mm in size making them just a tad too big to fit in your pocket, but easily small enough to fit in a small bag.

We tested our set with the W810i and all you have to do is simply plug the MPS-60s into any of the Walkman-branded handsets via the charging socket (they won't fit any of the other handsets annoyingly) and they instantly share the music that is playing.

Volume is controlled via the phone as the speakers have no independent controls whatsoever and sound wise although they aren't anything like a more traditional set of MP3 accessory speakers, they are pretty good for creating an instant party with your mobile and certainly good enough to share your tunes with friends. The inclusion of a 1 metre cable that joins the speakers together helps spread the noise out a little further.

The catch, well you can't charge your phone at the same time, which is a tad annoying, but nothing that is going to put you off completely and, because they are powered by the phone, expect a dip in battery performance.

Verdict

If you've got a Walkman-branded handset and are about to go travelling, these are a must have for sharing your music around the world.

If however you're never too far from an Hi-Fi with a phono socket, then we would stick to the cable in the box.

Sony Ericsson MPS-60 portable speakers deals

Sony Ericsson MPS-60 portable speakers
£30
£30
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Phones
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
Comments