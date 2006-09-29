Sony Ericsson K510i mobile phone

While Sony Ericsson ploughs on with ground breaking features at the top end of its mobile phone range the company is happy to still bring out models that aren't as feature packed for the entry level and lower end of the market.

The K510i is one such phone. Small and compact (it measures 101 x 44 x 17 mm and weighs 82 grams) the Midnight Black or Polished Purple phone is more mini fun bar that fully fledged candy bar and features a 1.3 megapixel camera with 4x digital zoom too boot although lacks a in-built flash (you can add one with the MXE-60) and an external memory card slot to store images on (users can rely on the phones in-built 28MB of memory).

On the front, the K510i features a 262K colour TFT display and the chance to view images portrait or landscape at the press of a button, while the number pad is, you'll be pleased to know, very unadventurous with buttons not only where you would expect them, but also evenly and well spaced apart.

Inside and the K510 has Bluetooth for transferring images and using a wire free headset and software options includes the usual suspects such as Calendar, Contacts, Notes and Tasks. The phone also comes with 40 Polyphonic ringtones to keep you going for some time.

Verdict Those looking for a simple phone with a few added multimedia features won't go wrong with the K510i. It is easy to use, offers a decent digital camera and a feature set that while isn't anything to especially write home about, will give you most things you'll need.