Sony Ericsson HBH-PV700 headset

The hands-free law for all drivers wanting to use a mobile phone in the UK is coming up on its first anniversary, there is no better time to invest in a Bluetooth headset if you hoping to make that important call when out on the road.



Sony Ericsson thinks it has the answer with two new headsets. Sony Ericsson were the first company to use Bluetooth connectivity in mobile headsets and both the HBH-610 and the HBH-PV700 are Bluetooth2.0. Here we look at the HBH-610.



We found the plastic earpiece of the HBH-PV700 less comfortable than the traditional metal covered earpieces (as used on the Sony Ericsson HBH-610), but if white and lime green is more your thing, then this forthcoming unit may be more your cup of tea.



With a battery signal light and volume up down, the unit is much the same shape as the others in the Sony Ericsson stable, but lacks the new Digital Signal Processing innards found in the HBH-610 that brings the a promise of excellent clarity to both caller and recipient.



While the automatic volume adjustment and echo balancing that we liked about the HBH-P610 is missing, there are some extra usability features to make up for it.



Unlike the HBH-610, the PV700 can store 50 numbers in the headset and dial them by voice activation. It can answer/end calls this way too, as well as using an updated Fastport connection.



The only other difference is the battery life; while the talk time is only 90 minutes shorter than the PBH-610, the standby time is half the length - 150 hours.

Verdict The PV700 broadcasts a simpler signal than the PBH-610, but is better for those leaving phones in pockets, drivers or anyone more comfortable with voice dialling.



Other than that, there isn't an awful lot between them. Both models have an operational range of 10 metres and come equipped with a dangle strap and mains charger.



Worth mentioning is the battery life - not drastic, but voice dialling will chew through the battery that little bit quicker.