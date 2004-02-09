  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone reviews

Sony Ericsson Bluetooth Car-100

|
  Sony Ericsson Bluetooth Car-100
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £60

Quick verdict

Not aimed at kids by any stretch of the imagination, but if you have the right phone and the cash, go on- you know you want to
Read full verdict

For
  • The coolest mobile phone related add-on so far (for boys)
Against
  • The Price; slightly “because we can” toy vs the usual RC Cars

For the gadget lover who has everything, Sony Ericsson’s latest accessory for its latest mobile phones is a Bluetooth-enabled remote control car. The green and white car has a footprint slightly smaller than a matchbox and will comfortably sit in the palm of your hand or your pocket.

The remote-controlled vehicle charges via the Ericsson phone charging socket and takes about an hour to do so - any more and it will keep charging until your phone has died.

Once charged and you have a 10-metre signal radius to play with from your phone and shiny polished services work best as the cars clearance is minimal. The unit is controlled via your phone and depending on which model you use will depend on the interface you get. We tested the Car-100 with a z600 and the interface was simple, however the p800 and p900 models supposedly give a more graphical interface with steering wheel graphics and gear selected.

For the confident, there are two speeds to choose from, slow - ideal for weaklings, and fast - normal speed to you and me.

Verdict

While this is very cool and will show off your phones Bluetooth capabilities, cool comes at a price - £60, a rather steep amount to pay for a remote controlled car that will get stuck on the first stretch of carpet it hits. That said if you’ve got a Sony Ericsson phone and need to have the latest and most show-offy accessory you can have then this will fit the bill nicely. Expensive, but great fun - go on blow that budget.

Sony Ericsson Bluetooth Car-100 deals

Sony Ericsson Bluetooth Car-100
£60
£60
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Phones
What is 5G, when is it coming and why do we need it? The future of connectivity explained
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
Comments