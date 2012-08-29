Sony Xperia T pictures and hands-on

Sony has finally unveiled a phone to replace the Xperia S as a flagship product. The Xperia T packs quite a punch, although isn't exactly powerful compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S III or HTC One X.

Inside is a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Krait dual-core chip paired with 1GB of RAM. In the hand, with Ice Cream Sandwich on board, the phone ticks along pretty nicely. In fact, dare we say, this is the snappiest handset Sony has ever released.

The real highlight with the Xperia T though is the screen which, like most of Sony's other smartphones, is very impressive. The 4.6-inch 720p HD Reality Display dominates the phone's design and boasts some good viewing angles. Even under the messy lights of IFA, this phone was turning out bright and saturated images as well as really great-looking video, thanks to the built in Bravia engine. This is definitely a phone you need to see up close to understand what makes it so special.

As for the handset's design itself, it isn't hugely exciting. Taking a leaf out the Xperia S's book, it looks more or less the same, except with a larger screen. Think of phones like the HTC Titan and you aren't far off. The materials are good quality and the handset has a nice solid weight to it, something that you would expect from a flagship handset.

Also thrown in is NFC. Sony is continuing to push its NFC capabilities, showing off how the phone can pair instantly with things such music players. This is all well and good, providing you stay within Sony's product ecosystem. Then the NFC works very well.

The 13-megapixel camera on the back with 16x digital zoom is another highlight. Capable of Full HD 1080p video, this really is as close to a compact as a smartphone has come. Couple this with a responsive enough performance and you have a phone that can take on the likes of the One X and the SGS III. The 1850 mAh battery should also ensure it outdoes them in the power department, which is no bad thing. Oh yeah, and James Bond is going to be using it in the new Skyfall movie, which is damn cool.

Like the sound of the new Xperia T?