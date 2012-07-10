  1. Home
Sony Xperia Miro pictures and hands-on

Sony has yet another smartphone for us to take a peek at. In what seems like a line up more complex than discovering the Higgs Boson, the Xperia Miro is basically another phone entering into the cheap Android handset battle. 

All the standard things are there: it's slim enough and carries a front facing camera, something of a rarity for this level of smartphone. Below the 3.5-inch screen is a small notifications light, alerting you to all sorts of different phone-related activities. Think of it a bit like the lighting on the Xperia S, just not as plush.

sony xperia miro pictures and hands on image 2

Inside Sony has stuck all the usual features, meaning Music Unlimited apps and the Sony Entertainment Network. It also runs on Android 4.0, which is particularly good to see as Ice Cream Sandwich is still a bit too much of a rarity on cheaper handsets.

XLoud speakers give you nice music playback and microSD compatibility means you can store plenty of music. Inside is a 800MHz Cortex A9 processor, giving you just enough grunt to get things ticking along nicely. On the back you get a 5-megapixel snapper, just no Exmor R love unfortunately, which is saved for the top-of-the-line Sony phones.

sony xperia miro pictures and hands on image 4

Weighing in at around 110g and just 113 x 59.4 x 9.9mm in size, it is yet another small, light and affordable Android phone. The Ice Cream Sandwich OS is a bonus, as is the decent 3.5-inch screen, which, while being bright, is smudgy as anything with just a 165ppi pixel density. 

This is one phone that will sway potential purchasers with design. It looks different, doesn't feel cheap and will come in four colours: black, pink, white with silver and gold with silver. Expect it to cost around £150 and arrive September time. 

Like the sound of the Miro? Let us know in the comments below ... 

