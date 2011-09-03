Sony Ericsson Xperia neo V pictures and hands-on

When is a new phone not really a new phone? When it's just had a software update on an older model, that's when - as is the case with the Sony Ericsson neo V, which we found on show in Berlin at IFA.

A quick run through of the spec sheet actually shows that the neo V is a slight downgrade from the original - dropping from an 8-megapixel camera to a 5-megapixel one.

It's a 116 x 57 x 13mm phone weighing 126g, running on a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8255 processor. The screen is Sony's Reality Display with Mobile Bravia Engine, 3.7-inch with a 480x854 resolution, and it did look lovely and bright (as did the one on its older brother).

The neo V, like all the Xperia 2011 handsets, will be able to tap into the wealth of Android 2.3.4 goodies including: Google Talk with Video Chat for devices with a front-facing camera; Facebook inside Xperia functionality, the world’s first 3D sweep panorama functionality powered by Sony, swipe text input and screen capturing.

We had a bash with the new camera modes, although it was tricky navigating the German language menus but there was no connectivity to check out the new 2.3.4 features sadly.

The update also means connectivity with USB peripherals and the Sony Ericsson LiveDock multimedia station.

We can't really say much else as, as we said, this isn't really a new device. Check out our review of the original neo to see what we really think of the handset.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia neo V will hit shops in Q4 this year in white, blue or silver.