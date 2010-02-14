Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini and X10 mini pro hands on

Sony Ericsson has launched the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini and X10 mini pro at this year's Mobile World Congress and Pocket-lint was on hand to grab them for a quick photo shoot.

The two miniature handsets, and they really are dinky, will play on the theme of the yet to be announced Xperia X10 and offer the Android OS in a a small package, one with and one without a slide out keyboard.

Both handsets will sport a 2.55-inch touchscreen display and run the latest Sony Ericsson UXP skin over Android version 1.6.

Like the Xperia X10, the handsets will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth connectivity and GPS functionality and be available in the first half of the year, ie before June. Other features include a 5 megapixel camera on the rear of the device and a 2GB microSD card promised for the box.

The company is hoping that either or both will appeal to those not looking for something as large as the Xperia X10.

The Xperia X10 mini will come in Black, Pearl White, Lime, Pink, Red, and Silver, while the XperiaT X10 mini pro in Black or Red.

As for the question which is the thicker? While the specs show that the X10 mini pro is 2mm thicker thanks to the keyboard in the hand there is very little between them.