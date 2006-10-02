Samsung SGH-D900 mobile phone

The Samsung D600 is one of the company's most popular phones to date and rated highly when Pocket-lint reviewed it in October 2005. One year on, and Samsung has launched the SGH-D900 mobile phone. So does it build on the success of the previous version or is it more of the same?

A part of the company's new Ultra offering (the other two models are the X820 and D830) the D900 is both flat and thin (it measures 103.5 x 51 x 12.9mm and weighs 85 grams). Side by side to the D600 the phone is considerably thinner, however it is also considerably wider suffering from the same fate as the X820 which looks like its been run over by a steam roller from a Road Runner cartoon.

The compact model takes the similar styling to the D600 and even more so that phone's predecessor, the D500. The front features the same key layout with two select keys, an answer and hang up button and a central d-pad for navigating around the menus the rest of the unit is filled with the phones large 240 x 320 pixels TFT 256k colour screen.

Perhaps taking note of our complaint (at least we would like to think so) the camera has once again moved back inside the main frame of the phone like the D500 and when closed is hidden, rather than on show (as with the D600).

It's a welcome return and saves the 3.1-megapixel camera from getting scratched or dirt-filled when not in use. It also means that you can't turn it on in your pocket without realising it just like Sony Ericsson's K800i.

In tests, we were very impressed with the camera's performance, and although it doesn’t match up to the quality of the K800i from Sony Ericsson it certainly give it a run for its money with plenty of features like ISO and white balance settings for those who want to be a bit more adventurous.

We also found that compared to the other models in the Ultra range the camera's response time was considerably better and the extra megapixel certainly helps. As with the other D830 images can be saved either to the units 60MB embedded memory or to the phone's external micro SD card. In addition images can be sent to other devices via its Bluetooth connection and Samsung make this very easy to do from the start.

When it comes to interface and applications it's business as usual, with Samsung offering a slightly more modern looking interface available in black or white to its usual phone menu than in the past, however nothing that is going to surprise any previous Samsung mobile phone owner and the usual suspects such as web browser, alarms, voice recorder and calendar are still all present.

Verdict The D900 builds on the D600 perfectly offering a host of upgrades and new features, but in keeping with the original style. Slight grumbles include a bottom rim to the phone, which we found impeded our comfortably pressing the bottom row of keys on the slider, but then is isn't a deal breaker. If you are after a 2G phone that is thin but still offers good picture taking then the D900 will suit your needs, however for a slightly bulkier design you could opt for the Sony Ericsson K800i which in terms of offering is still light years ahead. Good, but not the best out there.