  Samsung SGH-D830 mobile phone

Not content with launching the world's thinnest candy bar phone, the Samsung X820, Samsung has also launched the world's thinnest clamshell phone too; the Ultra SGH-D830.

At 9.9mm thick there is no doubting that like the X820, the D830 is incredible thin but has Samsung had to cut corners? We take a look.

With clamshells all seemingly coming with dual screens, dual cameras, and dual everything else these days, the first thing you'll notice is that the D830 is lacking both the dual camera - unsurprisingly its not 3G - and a decent dual screen on the front.

The front, which according to some we've shown also looked like the back - i.e. bland, features a simple single colour display that offers basic information like the signal strength, battery info and time and date.

Aside from this, the outer case is so void of design, detail or buttons (there is no dedicated camera button for example) it's almost as stealthy as a ninja on a special mission.

Inside and that minimalist styling carries through with a completely flat keypad and a very large 2.3-inch 262k clear crisp screen.

In our tests, the keypad proved both strange and uncomfortable to use, mainly because you don't get any feedback as to whether or not you've pressed the button, but have to rely on on-screen prompts.

When it comes to interface and applications it's business as usual, with Samsung offering a slightly more modern looking interface to its usual phone menu than in the past, however nothing that is going to surprise any previous Samsung mobile phone owner and the usual suspects such as web browser, alarms, voice recorder and calendar are still all present.

Due to the model's thickness, some compromises have had to be made, the most notable being the battery life. The D830 offers almost 5 hours less than compared with the company's much thicker D600 model - a paltry 2.5 hours.

Likewise the phone's multimedia elements have been hit hardest in Samsung's second weight loss experiment. While the phone sports a 2 megapixel camera, the D830 doesn't offer a flash to light up those dark pub shots most people love to snap.

Triband, Bluetooth, 80MB of internal memory and a microSD expansion slot make up the other features of the phone.

Price when reviewed:

Price dependent on contract Check current price Check current price