Samsung SGH-D600 mobile phone

Just like the Chelsea football manager, the D600 is a suave and sophisticated phone that comes across as one cool cucumber. But does the phone have the features to match or is it all style and no substance? We take a look and find out.

We have to admit it, we love the D600. It’s black curvy lines, the large screen and the sliding motion make this phone ooze with style. The sliding bit has to be one of the best balanced we’ve seen and you won’t be able to stop yourself sliding it backwards and forwards. The nearest thing we can relate it to is trying to push two magnets together when the magnetic force is trying to resist you. Lovely.

Get past the sliding action and the keypad is just as lovely to use. In recent experiences with some handsets we’ve tested we found that once you reveal the keypad inside, it all goes rather downhill. Not here. The keys are well spaced and a back light makes finding the right number in a darkened pub very easy.

Because of the size of the model, Samsung has split the keypad in two. The numbers are hidden when closed leaving a d-pad, call, cancel and menu buttons on the top of the phone. Closing the model automatically locks the keys on the top, but it does mean you can read texts and surf the menu, view images and listen to MP3 tracks without the need to open it up.

The phone isn’t just about the keypad - there are other features here too. The phone also features a 2 megapixel camera, Bluetooth connectivity to connect a headset, Quad-band support for global travel, a 256K colour screen and the ability to output the screen to a standard television to share videos and images you’ve captured. Considering the upsizing that has to be done from the small screen to the television - the results are very impressive.

The menu system too is very easy to use and we liked the attention to detail. Numbers when punched-in are large and clear and anyone who normally needs to wear glasses to see what is going on with their mobile phone will be happy to know that they won’t need them here. Likewise an additional feature we loved was the automatic ability to txt multiple people in one hit - ideal if you are trying to arrange a night out or merely have something to share.

So what’s the catch? Well the D600 is still only GSM rather than 3G and it’s not really big on the email functions or mobile office working. Additionally we are disappointed by Samsung’s choice to move the camera from its previous position under the slide in the D500. Under the slide kept it safe and free from scratches when the unit was closed as well as being out of the way when it comes to taking pictures. Perhaps the 2 megapixel camera’s technology forced the move, but it's one of the very few disappointments for this model.

Verdict This is a great handset that should be at the top of your list if you are looking for a good GSM handset without a focus on MP3 players or mobile office working. What the D600 is good at, is just being a stylish looking phone for those not fussed with being connected to the office every waking minute or turning their mobile into a home entertainment system. It's small size will certainly appeal and rightly so. We love it.