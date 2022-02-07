(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S21 range - consisting of the standard S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra - was revealed in January 2021, meaning its successors are due to be revealed soon, in early February.

There are plenty of rumours surrounding the S22 range, expected to be the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. We've covered the two former models in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on everything we've heard so far about the top-of-the-range Ultra model.

9 February 2022

From €1249

Samsung has confirmed it's next Galaxy Unpacked for the Galaxy S22 series will take place on 9 February 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was revealed in January 2021, though this was earlier than the company's typical timeline for its Galaxy S series launch. Prior to 2021, the range was revealed in February and made available by March.

Though unconfirmed, the S22 series' on-sale date is rumoured to be 21 February, with stores expected to receive handsets from 24 February - prior to Mobile World Congress 2022 kicking off.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S21 Ultra started at £1149 in the UK and $1199 in the US. It's likely the respective S22 Ultra successor will keep within a similar ballpark, but it's too early to say for now. Rumours claim it will start at €1249, with the top model costing €1449.

Prominent camera housing

S Pen built-in

Punch hole camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to see a bigger design change in terms of the rear camera housing than the standard S22 models compared to their predecessors.

MySmartPrice

Leaked renders suggest the S22 Ultra will offer quite a prominent camera housing with three lenses and a flash unit within a square, with a fourth lens sitting below, making for an unusual look. There have also been real-life leaked images suggesting the S22 Ultra won't have a separate camera housing at all, with just raised camera lenses on the rear and renders from well-known leaker Evan Blass suggest this too, making it all the more likely.

There has also been the suggestion of a built-in S Pen stylus - with the real-life images and leaked press renders supporting this - which it's believed won't be a feature of the standard S22 and S22 Plus models.

We'd expect a premium handset in the S22 Ultra, with a glass rear, and leaked renders suggest a punch-hole camera in the centre of the top of the display, rather than an under-display camera like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers. Waterproofing is expected, as is USB Type-C charging.

6.81-inch, Quad HD+ resolution

120Hz variable refresh rate

Slimmer bezels?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. Rumours suggest Samsung could reduce the size of its displays in the S22 range, so it's not currently clear what screen size the S22 Ultra may offer. There are claims of slimmer bezels and more rounded corners too.

We'd expect the S22 Ultra to continue to offer a higher resolution and a curved-edge display, than the standard S22 and S22+'s flatter panels, though that's speculation for now.

Support for HDR and a variable 120Hz refresh rate are expected on the S22 Ultra, much like the S21 Ultra offers.

Next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets

At least 12GB RAM

No charger in box

At the moment, it's not clear what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer in terms of hardware, though it's likely to have the next flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on board - the 8 Gen 1 - or the next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD, depending on the region. All S22 handsets will be 5G compatible based on their use of these platforms.

In terms of other specs, rumours claim there will be three models, an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model and a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. There's been talk of a 1TB storage option too and microSD support is not expected.

We'd expect the S22 to offer support for fast charging (45W is rumoured) and fast wireless charging. Samsung has confirmed that the charger will not come in the box though - a move Apple made for its iPhone 12 series and continued with for the iPhone 13 series - with only the cable included.

Rumours claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery - just like the S21 Ultra - making it the biggest capacity in the series.

200MP sensor rumoured, 108MP more likely

Similar setup to S21 Ultra

We know Samsung has been working on a 200-megapixel camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP1, which was initially rumoured could first appear in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it now seems more likely this will be an improved 108-megapixel sensor instead.

Other rumours suggest Samsung is looking at sensor shift technology, like the iPhone 13 range offers, and there's been some chatter about a new periscope lens that can move the lenses freely between 3x and 10x zoom, also coming to the S22 Ultra.

It's believed the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup, consisting of that 108MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two 10MP telephoto lenses - one with an f/4.9 aperture and 10x zoom, the other with f/2.4 aperture and 3x zoom. If true, it looks like there won't be a huge amount of difference in the camera setup to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, beyond that 'improved' 108MP sensor anyway.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

It's claimed the S22 Ultra could come with a button in the camera app that will enhance detail, colour and brightness using AI though. There's also talk of a feature called Nightography, suggesting that the larger pixels on the sensor and auto framerate will help you shoot video in the dark. The front and rear cameras are also expected to offer night portrait photos.

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Amazon Australia listed the Samsung Galaxy S22 range ahead of its reveal. Images of the devices were published on the site, as well as details of the devices, prices and release dates.

Amazon

Lanzuk posted a couple of images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside the Tab S8 Ultra tablet. The packaging for the Galaxy S22 Ultra also leaked.

Blog.Naver.com

A host of official Samsung cases leaked, showing off the options that should be available for the new devices.

TechInsider

MySmartPrice published a number of images showing what appears to be marketing images of the Galaxy S22 range. The images were originally published by Evan Blass, who has a great track record.

Samsung confirmed the next Galaxy Unpacked will take place on 9 Febraury, while Evan Blass posted press renders of all three devices before removing them due to a "report from the copyright holder".

MySmartPrice

Evan Blass tweeted an image of the Galaxy Unpacked invite with a date of 9 Febraury 2022 and a time of 15:00, though the time zone is currently unknown.

WinFuture's Ronald Quandt has suggested European prices and variants of the S22 range.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation.



Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

Leaker Ishan Agarwal has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in a 1TB storage option, though it might be region dependant.

I can confirm that there will be a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB Storage but Samsung might release it in only select regions. Important European markets will surely get it. https://t.co/QSaed40FPD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 15, 2022

Korea's DDaily confirms with Samsung that Unpacked will happen on 8 February, with handsets rumoured to be on sale as soon as 21 February.

According to a recent report, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked could take place on 8 February.

Leaker Evan Blass shared some press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, supporting previous leaks in terms of design.

Technizo Concept created some renders for LetsGoDigital of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra showing the device off in black, white, green, burgundy red and rosé / purple colour options.

Twitter user @hypark22 posted some hands on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leaker Ice Universe has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with an AI detail enhancement button in the camera app.

In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP. pic.twitter.com/QAhJTbUa36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appeared on a Geekbench website (spotted by MySmartPrice) with the model number SM-S908B.

Jon Prosser published some images to his Twitter account revealing the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the flesh and a release date.

Jon Prosser

Another tweet from @UniverseIce gives us an up close look at the Samsung S22 Ultra. The leaker says that the S22 Ultra screen will have a smaller curvature than that of the Note 20 Ultra and could be more similar to the Note 10+.

The fully evolved Note20 Ultra, it is called S22 Ultra pic.twitter.com/RkKYawREqK — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2021

According to a tweet from @UniverseIce on Twitter, the S22 Ultra's camera system will take the same approach as the S21 Ultra, offering a quad camera system with two zoom lenses.

S22 Ultra camera

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come equipped with 45W fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery, according to leaks from Ice Universe.

S22 Ultra 45W 5000mAh

35 min 70% — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2021

Tech reporter Max Weinbach suggests the upcoming Samsung S22 flagship phones will again include models which feature both Qualcomm and Exynos chips.

oh yeah s22, s22+, s22 ultra is gonna have an exynos 2200 and a snapdragon 898 version



found it a few weeks ago — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 22, 2021

Leaker @OnLeaks published a series of renders with @digitindia showing an early look of what is said to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Sooo... Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a stowaway S Pen.

GalaxyClub reported that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 series will be smaller than that of the Galaxy S21 series. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is reported to remain the same.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung will opt for a hole punch camera rather than an under display camera for the Galaxy S22 range.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series still uses Hole, and still uses the same camera area design as the S21 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2021

Leaker Ice Universe revealed some details of what was expected to be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in terms of display, camera and battery specifications.

Twitter user @MauriQHD suggested that Samsung will downsize all three models in the Galaxy S22 family, compared to the S21 series. Meaning: the regular S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will all have smaller screens than their predecessors.

Leaker Ice Universe revealed on Weibo that Samsung's electromechanics and semiconductor arms have joined forces on a new continuous zoom solution that could be adopted by next year's flagship.

It uses a periscope lens unit that can move the lenses freely between 3X and 10X zoom, greatly increasing the optical zoom capabilities.

Samsung is said to be working on a 200-megapixel camera that could come to the S22 Ultra.

A Samsung 65W fast charging adapter appeared on India's BIS database which works similarly to FCC or TENAA. The charger suggests Samsung could be looking to offer 65W fast charging to future smartphones, like the S22.

Sammobile reported that ET News claimed Samsung has chosen not to include a ToF sensor on the Galaxy S22 models.

Samsung is hoping to build sensor shift technology into its upcoming smartphone cameras according to report on Dutch site, Galaxy Club.

Reports are circulating that Samsung has been in discussions with Olympus over the possibility of collaborating on smartphone camera tech.

In a Q&A report on Samsung's Mobile Press page, Samsung confirmed it would not include chargers in the box for future devices.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung was working on new Exynos processors, including the 9855 and 9925 - the latter of which may be with AMD GPU.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.