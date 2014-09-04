Samsung Gear S Strap and blinged Galaxy Note 4 rear shells: Swarovski in the house

As previously reported, Swarovski has once again partnered with Samsung to provide crystal-encrusted options for a couple of its newly announced products.

The Samsung Gear S Strap is a bling-tastic version of the new smartwatch from the company. It has the same 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and 3G SIM capabilities as the normal Gear S, but adds a band of either diamond or gold coloured crystals to the band.

Normally, Swarovski hardware projects usually result in cut crystals being adhered to a product with glue, but in this case they are integrated directly into the Strap's metal mesh.

As expected, the company's have also collaborated on rear cases for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 4. The 5.7-inch device can be bought separately and then the case can be replaced. Again, Swarovski cut crystals adorn the entire plate, giving the rear a startling and rough-feeling effect.

To be honest, neither of the Swarovski edition accessories are our cup of tea. In fact, when viewed behind glass at the Samsung Unpacked event on the eve of the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, they looked a little garish. But that's just us. There's a massive market for Swarovski-adorned gear (literally in this case) and we're sure there will be a market for these.