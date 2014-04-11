Samsung Galaxy S5 Copper Gold pictures and hands-on

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is now available, but if you want an SGS5 with added bling then the Copper Gold edition might have caught your eye. Frankly, it'd be hard for anyone to ignore, whether you're a fan of the different colour finish or not.

But before you get overexcited, there's no real gold to be found here. True to Samsung's plastic form, the model's rear removable battery panel is also of a plastic finish. The way the light catches those concave dots to the rear adds texture and sheen though. And it makes for a better grip in the hand.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 review

Our favourite aspect of the golden finish - which is similar to the rose gold of the Samsung Gear smartwatch - is the metal band around the entire edge which holds the S5's design together. This metal reflects light differently compared to the rear panel and therefore has an often more silver-like appearance.

This edge makes the power and volume buttons stand out, because they look more copper in colour by comparison. That's a design flourish that continues through to the front of the phone, where the physical home button also has a copper-gold lip. The centre of this button is black, however, as this is where the fingerprint scanner is housed.

The form, function and innards of the phone remain the same as any other Galaxy S5. That means stacks of power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, a quality Full HD display, decent camera and more. For full details about the phone, read our full SGS5 review.

In terms of included accessories the SGS5 Copper Gold doesn't offer anything different in the box: it's the usual white headphones and USB charger. So if you wanted that bling to carry all the way through to your ears then, well, you'll just have to buy some extra snazzy headphones we suppose.

At launch the copper gold Galaxy S5 will be available exclusively from Vodafone in the UK, which the company simply denotes as "gold" on its website, with some other carriers due to follow from mid-May and beyond.