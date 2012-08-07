Samsung Galaxy S III London 2012 limited edition pictures and hands-on

Samsung and Carphone Warehouse recently announced a limited edition of the Samsung Galaxy S III to celebrate the London 2012 Olympic Games. We managed to get our hands on the exclusive designs, so you can examine them in the flesh.

Okay, so what you're really looking at is a couple of custom covers, along with the Olympic, Samsung and Team GB logos, but after some glorious days of sporting action and a great medal haul by Team GB, these look like the perfect way to celebrate success.

However, as they are just covers, you can always switch back to the original cover, which comes in the box, if you feel you don't want to fly the flag any more, or don't want the abuse on your holiday to Australia.

The first design is the Team GB motif, the lion's head, set on a white background. The second is the union flag on a dark background. The former is clean, white and shiny, the second is more visceral, gritty, urban.

We like them both, but feel the flag design is the better of the two and will probably be just as popular a year down the line, when you just feel like being patriotic.

If you want to get your hands on this official limited edition Samsung Galaxy S III, you'll have to head over to Carphone Warehouse.

Carphone Warehouse offers the Samsung Galaxy S III across all networks. The handset will be available free from £28 per month, with tariffs available on Vodafone, Orange, O2, T-Mobile, Talk Mobile and Three networks. Pay as you go starts at £519.95.

The London 2012 Samsung Galaxy SIII is available in stores nationwide now, online at www.carphonewarehouse.com.

You can read our review of the Samsung Galaxy S III here.