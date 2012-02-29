Samsung Galaxy Mini 2 pictures and hands-on

The bright yellow back of the Samsung Galaxy Mini 2 is a heavy clue as to who this phone is aimed at. Fresh off the back of the very successful, yes, you spotted it, Samsung Galaxy Mini, this Mobile World Congress 2012-announced device is a lot better in the hand than it reads on paper.

Despite the "affordable" tag - we don't actually know how affordable just yet - the Mini 2 brings you pretty much all the Android basics without any of the financial concerns. It's definitely entry-level. You know straight away that the 3.27-inch screen is neither big, obviously, nor as premium as the other Sammies on the stand in Barcelona. The resolution is only an HVGA 480 x 320 pixel arrangement but the good news is that's not half as poxy as it sounds. In fact, it seems more like a WVGA (800 x 480).

It's TouchWiz-fronted, as with pretty much all of the Samsung mobiles, and the 800MHz processor and 512MB is just about enough to get around your Android 2.3 Gingerbread experience without too much of a struggle. It's not lightening when you get into opening as many apps as you can find, including games and video, but it certainly appears a mobile that can hold its own.

Two of the missing optional extras come in the form of speedy connectivity. You're limited to 3G at 7.2Mbps and there's only A-GPS to rely on as opposed to the full-blown satellite connection. Internal memory is another scrimp, set at 4GB, although expansion via microSD card is nice and clear on the side of the device for all to see, use and swap at will. You're other missing feature is a front-facing camera but there is 3MP power on the rear to enjoy.

The Mini 2 isn't very thin, it's not that light, it's not big and it's not clever but it will bring those who wish to afford it, and it alone, a very agreeable Android smartphone experience. There'll even be an NFC version for that feel of the future when it's available in the UK in April 2012. If the price is fair, then we say fair enough.