Samsung Galaxy S Plus hands-on

We've already had a follow up to the Samsung Galaxy S, haven't we? It's called the Samsung Galaxy S II and was out earlier this year to cries of "wow", "ooh" and "ahh". But that hasn't stopped Samsung launching another follow up to the Galaxy S - one that looks exactly like the Galaxy S. Exactly.

Confused? You would be forgiven for being so, but put simply, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has launched the Samsung Galaxy S Plus with Vodafone. It's a new version of the handset launched last year, but with improved specs inside.

You still get the 4-inch screen, you still get the same 5-megapixel camera around the back, but now you get a 1.4GHz processor instead of a 1GHz processor, and Android Gingerbread 2.3.3 as standard - even though the original has been updated to 2.3 already.

That means it should now be considerably faster than the original and, if it's its iconic design you are really hankering after, you get to have your cake and eat it.

Why you would want last year's phone with this year's specs is still to be answered, and rest assured that we'll be asking ourselves the same question when we give the phone a good going over in the coming days.

In the meantime, if you can't wait for our verdict, you can get it at Vodafone for free with a contract.