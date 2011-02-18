Samsung Galaxy Fit hands-on

Likely to be an exclusive handset for one of the UK's carriers, the Samsung Galaxy Fit is not, as you'd think, designed for those who visit the gym on a regular basis, or those with knockout looks... Well, not intentionally anyway. Instead, it's a smart device for consumers who want to mix in a little work with their recreational and social activities.

Or, at least, that's the party line from Samsung.

In reality, it's a dinky phone that's not, in specifications, a million miles away from the other new entry-level handsets in the company's Galaxy range, the Mini and Gio.

It sports a 3.31-inch 320 x 240 TFT-LCD touchscreen, Android 2.2 (Froyo), 600MHz processor (but with a 3D accelerator), 5-megapixel camera with autofocus, and measures 110.2 x 61.2 x 12.6mm. Its build is a little plasticky, but at least that keeps it light and manageable.

The Fit (and doesn't it know it) can play a host of different video and audio filetypes, including MPEG4, H.263, H.264, MP3, DNSe and AAC, and as is par for the course with Sammy handsets, it features a built-in FM radio with RDS.

The work part of its DNA comes in the guise of the Quickoffice document viewer pre-installed, allowing business types to write and adapt on the fly, while QuickType by SWYPE and Samsung's Social Hub help with the more fun aspects of modern text-based communication.

Storage comes in the guise of 160MB in-built, with an extra 2GB available for the inbox, plus a microSD card slot can take up to an extra 32GB of external memory.

What strikes us most about the Fit, here at Pocket-lint, from the hasty fiddle we had at Mobile World Congress, is that it is cunningly compact. It could even double as a second, possibly work, phone comfortably.

We'll have to live with it a bit longer though, before we can be sure.

There's no word on the specific carrier, or contract prices (it'll not break the bank, though), but we do know that it's coming to the UK in March.