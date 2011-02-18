Samsung Galaxy Mini hands-on

Another new addition to Samsung's Galaxy range of mobile phones, alongside the Ace, Gio and Fit, the Mini is, perhaps, the most teenage-centric in the stable, with a dash of colour on the sides and a focus on social networking.

It's an Android 2.2 (Froyo) device, with a 3-megapixel camera and Google Voice Actions. But with a 600MHz single-core processor, it's not going to set any speed records, so is fun and accessible rather than feature-laden.

That said, it's got access to Samsung Apps and the Android Marketplace, QuickType by Swype, Bluetooth 2.1, USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) connectivity. And there's on-board storage of 160MB and 2GB of inbox space. Plus, a microSD card slot allows expansion by up to an extra 32GB.

The company's proprietary Social Hub is, naturally, pre-installed, and it allows all of the more networking features to be accessed from the same place. And the Mini is capable of playing back a hearty collection of video and audio filetypes, including MPEG4, H.263, H.264, DNSe, MP3 and AAC, with a FM radio also present for good measure.

"Mini" is certainly a good name for the device, with its measurements being compact and bijou at 110.4 x 60.6 x 12.1mm, and the screen size of 3.14-inch is cute and dinky. Its resolution is only 320 x 240, and it's a TFT-LCD touch display, but you can't have everything.

We thoroughly expect the Samsung Galaxy Mini to come in at a very reasonable price point, and it'll possibly be an exclusive at one of the networks, although we're not sure which one at the moment. You should expect to see it in the UK around March time.