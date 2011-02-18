Samsung Galaxy Gio hands-on

Boy has Samsung been busy with its Galaxy range. It's already got the Ace, Fit and Mini as entry-level smart Android devices, but has added yet another, presumably to allow each major carrier to have its own in-store exclusive.

We're not sure which one yet, but we do know that the Gio (which means "jewel" in Italian) is positioned towards the fashionable, trendy end of the market. It's designed to be put in a handbag - or manbag - and taken out on the town. And it's cheap enough that if it gets swiped, you're not going to lose out too much. Monetarily, at least.

The engine room is powered by an 800MHz processor, which is more oomph than with both the Fit and Mini, and it sports a 3.2-inch 320 x 240 TFT-LCD touchscreen. The camera is, disappointingly for this type of handset, only 3-megapixel, but it does have autofocus.

Everything else is pretty standard fare: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity, plus a healthy gamut of supported video and audio filetypes, including MPEG4, H.263, H.264, MP3, DNSe and AAC, and the trademark Samsung FM radio with RDS.

The newly-minted Social Hub collects all of the inbox-related shenanigans, and access to Samsung Apps and the Android Market is positively encouraged. QuickType by Swype is in residence too.

It's also the smallest handset in Sammy's new range, measuring 110.5 x 57.5 x 12.15mm, and is certainly tidy and dinky in the hand. And a quick glance at the specs reveals that it offers up a strangely claimed 158MB of internal storage, with 2GB for the inbox and a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to an extra 32GB.

On initial viewing, we're not actually quite sure why this specific device is called the Gio (jewell) as it's not markedly disimilar to others in the range. We guess we'll find out when we test it soon.

It'll be in the UK from March, but we don't yet know who will carry it.