Samsung Giorgio Armani Galaxy S hands-on

Samsung has teamed up with Giorgio Armani once again, this time to create a more exclusive version of the Galaxy S. Never one to miss out on a bit of exclusive action we’ve tracked down the new handset to get the UK’s first hands-on.

With just 800 of the new phones in the UK you’ll have to be quick if you want in on the action (only 100 stores in the UK are actually stocking it too) before they all sell out.

While we never really care for the box here at Pocket-lint, it’s different when you’ve got a high-end fashion label designing them and here you’ll get a padded branded box with a small gold pop-stud clip spelling out GA to keep your phone all nice and tidy when it's not in your pocket.

Open up the box and the Galaxy S (i9010) stares out, showing off that Giorgio Armani branding top and centre above the screen. Subtle, but clearly showing off the bling.

The designer device is black like the original, while the back plate has been spruced up with a waffle like design embossed on it. The design is now metal rather than plastic and that makes a huge difference to the overall build quality.

Logos are kept low key with only the front sporting your love for the fashion brand. Samsung has also changed the back plate unlocking mechanism creating a sliding element at the bottom of the phone that locks in the back plate. For American readers you’ll recognise the design from the Samsung Captivate that’s available on AT&T, however this is the first time it’s been seen in the UK. It makes for a sturdier backside to the phone and does seem to add strength to the device over the standard Samsung Galaxy S offering we’ve had in the UK up till now.

Software wise there’s little change, with Samsung and Giorgio Armani sparing us from a bevy of wallpapers and apps you probably won’t use. The smartphone comes with Android 2.2 (Froyo), not Gingerbread (Android 2.3) and the only tell tale sign of any tinkering is a shortcut icon to Emporia Armani’s website (you can quickly delete it).

That is, of course, if you don’t count a small tuxedoed Android robot that briefly (and we mean briefly) pops up during the boot up process to say hello. Needless to say you're going to be turning your phone on and off to show this off.

Performance wise, the phone, in our quick fumble worked as well as the Samsung Galaxy S already on the market, which is good.

Available exclusively from Phones4u, the new Samsung Giorgio Armani Galaxy S (i9010) will cost just under £50 as long as you are happy to sign up for a decent contract.

