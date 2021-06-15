(Pocket-lint) - It's probably no surprise that the Realme GT's international reveal happened just one day after the OnePlus Nord CE hit the headlines. Because, while the GT isn't a direct competitor - it's actually more powerful than OnePlus' more budget offering - it's certainly a handset that wants to lead the young brand's charge on OnePlus' ongoing dominance in the alt-flagship space.

It's even pulled the same old-hat promotional tagline - "flagship killer" - which is rather cheeky. But that gives Realme a platform upon which to stand. It is a bit cheeky. It has previously released phones with eye-slapping phrases plastered on them - we lambasted the Realme 8 Pro for its 'Dare To Leap' slogan. It's that bit different, that bit of fun.

With the Realme GT the company is looking to enter the fast lane - the 'Grand Tourer' name reference name says it all really - for this alt-flagship has top-tier Qualcomm processing power, a more grown-up looking vegan leather finish than earlier Realme devices, and arrives at a price point that could make you pay attention to this brand over better-established products such as, say, a Moto G100 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

6.43-inch AMOLED panel, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Colours: Racing Yellow, Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue

Dimensions: 156 x 73 x 9.1mm / Weight: 186g

Finishes: Vegan leather or glass back

In-display fingerprint scanner

With phones often gigantic slabs these days, it's rather refreshing to hold onto the Realme GT - because it's sensibly proportioned, not too thick even in its vegan leather finish, and is on the right side the 200g weight barrier (a limit that we've pretty much decided to impose having handled the all too heavy Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra).

That the volume control buttons are on the opposite side to the Realme GT's power button - a rarity in most Android phones - is something you might not immediately love, but we stuck with it and it's actually a sensible layout. Taking one-handed screengrabs is easier, as one beneficial example.

But it's not the layout that'll first catch your attention. It is, but of course, that bright yellow rear - which Realme calls 'Racing Yellow', keeping in theme with that GT name. It's a bold, bright finish, almost like an exemplary Pantone shade card for what a true yellow should represent.

That it's vegan leather is another standout point, but less for its apparent environmental kudos - although there's an argument that processes for this material aren't actually Thunberg pleasing - and more for its tactile quality. It's nice and grippy. It doesn't become smeared in heaps of fingerprints. It looks consistent - and the black stripe down from the integrated cameras panel helps to soften the look.

Why, then, Realme has decided to (literally) stick its logo onto the rear is a big question. This silvered stick-on will inevitably fall off over time - not that we've actively been picking at it. Maybe that'd be for the better though - we're not fans of any brand sticking big logos onto its phones. Motorola used to, before realising it looks much better to be subtle. Still, Realme ought to deboss or emboss for added chic.

Flip the phone over to its front and the Realme GT houses a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, delivering a screen that's capable of deep blacks and strong colours. Sadly, however, its auto-brightness adjustment is so shy that you'll often end up squinting at the dulled screen trying to find the manual brightness slider. At maximum brightness it can remain visible in outdoor sunlight though. At lowest brightness there's some 'black crush' to visuals, which is fairly common - an issue other Oppo phones present (Realme is effectively under the same umbrella as that brand).

Interestingly this panel has some top-end features, such as a 120Hz refresh rate, to keep visuals extra smooth and easy on the eyes. You needn't have the 120 refreshes per second active for the sake of battery life, though, as a 60Hz option is found within the menus - which is on by default anyway. In terms of resolution the Full HD+ span of pixels over the 20:9 aspect ratio panel delivers ample detail - these days you don't really want or need much more, as it rarely enhances apps and mostly just squeezes the battery life.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform, 8GB/12GB RAM

Realme UI (v2.0) software over Google Android 11 OS

4,500mAh battery capacity, 65W fast-charging

Stainless steel cooling system

5G connectivity

That the Realme GT can cope with a 120Hz refresh rate is no surprise given its top-end hardware under the hood. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM (there are two variants, we have the lower spec 8GB model in for review).

It's this "my processing power's bigger than yours" angle that will garner the GT a lot of attention - especially for its asking price. And so it should, for this Realme performs really well whether you're casually navigating between pages and apps, or digging deep into a gaming session.

Other than when recharging it doesn't overheat either, which is impressive in the context of a faux leather-backed device with such a strong performance engine running things. The stainless steel cooling system designed within must be part of the reason for the apparent well-managed heat dissipation.

With mixed use we've found the GT's battery life to be perfectly acceptable. Long days will see you finish close to the 20 per cent mark, after around 18 hours, but that includes some gaming so we think that's pretty good innings. Besides, with a 65W fast-charging capability - no wireless to be found here - topping it up is speedy. It can even learn your typical charging pattern as to not refill the battery too quickly, which will help with long-term battery health.

We suspect the GT could last longer if various settings were activated to throttle the experience. But we're glad that's not the case. So often we hit a wall with, say, a Xiaomi phone because its software default controls the way in which apps respond - often causing notification issues or delays. Realme doesn't have that issue; its Realme UI (version 2.0 here) is effectively a rework of Oppo's ColorOS, which we've found in recent iterations to be generally pleasing.

Triple rear camera system: Main (26mm): 64-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX682 sensor, 0.8µm pixel size Wide-angle (16mm): 8MP, f/2.3, 1.12µm Macro: 2MP, f/2.4

Front-facing selfie camera: 16-megapixel, f/2.5 aperture, 26mm, 1.0µm pixel size



Given the phone's price point its camera setup is the one area to expect some compromise. Realme has gone down the "triple camera" route - but, really, it's a main camera paired with ultra-wide that show their worth, while the low-resolution close-up macro camera isn't even worth including in our view. It's a trap so many makers have fallen into - to oversell their cameras.

Anyway, that's not to say expect bad things all across the board. As a straightforward point-and-shoot camera the main 64-megapixel sensor - which uses six-in-one processing to deliver 12-megapixel results by default - is capable enough. For sharing snaps on socials and so forth it'll deliver the goods.

That said, however, it's not the most refined in terms of processing. Where detail lacks - subject edges such as buildings, or busier areas such as trees and shrubs - there's oversharpening, often to the detriment of realism. Colour also can look as though it's been washed over with a blue filter, while contrast is a bit punchier than needed.

Pocket-lint : Main cameraMain camera

Then there's the wide-angle camera. Results from this aren't consistent with the main lens - the colour looks different, for example - while detail lacks, and optically speaking it's not particularly great. The benefit of having the wide camera is, of course, that it's wide; that you can fit more into a shot, even if the edges are blurred and the contrast pushes image noise into greater visibility. You can compare the main camera and the wide camera - including 100 per cent zoom-in for each shot - in the gallery above.

The Realme GT might have wide-angle covered, but it doesn't really cater for zoom. Well, it depends how you look at it. The camera app does offer 2x and 5x as part of the controls, but we'd strongly suggest avoiding using these as it's nothing more than digital zoom. Given that the main sensor is 64-megapixels, however, the 2x ought to be better than it is. The 5x really pushes beyond what's acceptable, with soft and unimpressive results. You can see the zoom stages from wide to main to 2x to 5x in the gallery below:

Pocket-lint : Ultra-wide (16mm)Ultra-wide (16mm)

So while the zoom is one to avoid and the wide-angle isn't great, the GT's main camera is passable. It recognises backlighting to boost high dynamic range (HDR). It's managed pretty well in low-light conditions, too, so if you're shooting indoors at night then it can still focus and present enough detail - as we found out in a basement distillery at Edinburgh Gin.

That's the long and the short of it: there's not really much that's "GT" about this Realme's cameras. A "Pro" version might be able to rectify that - but it'd also come at cost, given the list price of camera components. And, really, that's not the point of this phone. The GT is all about flagship performance for the day to day, not top-tier cameras - if you want that then you'll have to pay out a lot more cash elsewhere.

Verdict From its striking yellow-colour vegan leather finish, to its impressive performance thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 platform, the Realme GT is an impressive alt-flagship - but one that will depend on its eye-catching asking price to lure in a fan base. As we said up top, this Realme has arrived at a time when OnePlus is no longer, well, "being OnePlus" - i.e. delivering flagship devices for considerably less cash. In that sense, then, the GT slots into the space that OnePlus once occupied in its earlier days, a tactic that's as measured as it is a bit cheeky. No, the GT doesn't offer the greatest of cameras, its auto-brightness is shy to activate, and as a brand name it might not yet resonate with the masses. But it's hard to not see the GT's specification for what it is: more powerful than a Motorola equivalent, such as the G100; and more software consistent than a Xiaomi device, such as the Mi 11 Lite. In that sense, then, the Realme GT sure does enter the alt-flagship fast lane, overtaking some of the big competition that are also jostling for pole position.

Writing by Mike Lowe.