Panasonic x60

While this phone size will be appealing to a lot of people the phones features will actually hinder anyone that is after a phone that is more than just this
3.0 stars

Price when reviewed: dependant on contract

Quick verdict

One year past the pace on specs, good portability’s all it’s got left.
Read full verdict

For
  • Only 80g and good physical design
Against
  • Sadly
  • Poor screen and small 2Mb storage

For every one of the x60's good points there's a bad one. It's a shame because on the surface this looks like such a good phone, and in fact if you are looking for something that is simple and portable then this might just be your answer. However for most, unfortunately it won't be earth shattering.

The good starts with the size. The clamshell unit is half the size of the GX10 and its larger brother the x70. It's small enough to fit comfortably in the smallest of pockets or bags and weights a mere 80 grams. On the outside the phone offers a 352x288 digital camera, while inside the keypad is well laid out with a reasonably-sized screen to view data on.

The bad point however is that the ropey screen quality. The camera's resolution compared to other phones isn't really that good and the unit lacks Bluetooth and tri-band functionality making this a major drawback if you're after a travel buddy.

Again on the upside the phone features 16 polyphonic ringtones. Once again the downside is that the phone only has 2Mb of internal memory for numbers, texts and pictures giving you a maximum of 200 names but not much else.

Verdict

While its size will be appealing to a lot of people the x60’s features will actually hinder anyone after a phone that does more than make calls. In today’s fast-moving marketplace, handsets need to be as future-proofed as possible to stay ahead of the game. When this model was announced almost a year ago it would have been cutting edge but not 12 months on, so it’s already becoming old hat right as it hits the shelves. It’s a good little phone if that’s all you want - just don’t expect anything special apart from its size.

