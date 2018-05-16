OnePlus 6 initial review: All-powerful flagship is better than ever

Four years ago, few could have predicted that OnePlus would be where it is now. At its beginning, it created a powerful phone for tech fans with low budgets.

Since then it's evolved. It still builds powerful flagship contenders, but with a lot more class and a more premium look and feel while still undercutting its big-name rivals.

155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm; 177g

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back

Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White

It's out with the old, and in with the new. While some elements remain familiar in the OnePlus 6, the bold new design is something of a departure from the solid unibody metal phones of the previous couple of years.

Like a few other Android manufacturers over the past year, OnePlus has gone with a glossy glass finish on the Mirror Black unit that we have. The multi-layered Gorilla Glass 5 surface on the back is dark, reflective and combines well with the polished black metal edges along the sides and the ends.

One change we like a lot is the move to a much more symmetrical design on the back. The dual camera housing has been pushed into the middle, with the two lenses stacked vertically, sitting about the dual LED flash and the new rounded rectangle fingerprint sensor.

The back is mostly flat, but similar to the previous two models it curves towards the edges to help give it a more comfortable in-hand feel.

While the materials and design certainly bring it more inline with popular flagship phones from the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Apple, there is one remaining feature that appears to be dying off elsewhere: the 3.5mm headphone jack. It's still here, ensuring those who prefer analogue, wired headphones can still use them.

1/12 Pocket-lint

Along with the addition of glass on the back, OnePlus has re-ordered some of the buttons and added a notched screen to the front. The Alert slider that switches between Do Not Disturb, Priority Alert and regular all alerts mode has now switched over to the right side, swapping places with the SIM tray.

One downside here is that there's no official IP rating on this device, but that doesn't mean it can't handle getting wet. OnePlus has sealed the ports, buttons and internal components with a number of foam or silicone rings and barriers to ensure that it should survive getting caught in the rain, or being dropped in the toilet, providing you quickly remove it from the water and get it dry immediately.

6.28-inch Optic AMOLED

2280 x 1080 resolution

Notch at the top

OnePlus' previous few devices have made great use of AMOLED panels, creating screens that are bright and incredibly vibrant. This year is no different in that regard. It may take the form of a 6.28-inch 19:9 display this time out, but the visual effect is just as impressive on first impressions.

The Optic AMOLED panel is Full HD+ resolution, in this instance that means 2280 x 1080 and a pixel density of 401ppi.

It's a fully laminated screen, meaning the content looks as though it's almost sitting right on the surface. As with previous years, it does support both sRGB and DCI-P3 modes for those who want to step away from the saturated look of AMOLED, and make colours more accurate.

On first looks, it does appear to be a really nice panel. It's colourful, bright, and pushing the top edge up makes it feel more immersive. For those who hate the notch, don't worry, you can switch it “off”. Being AMOLED means that when that top portion of the screen is blacked out, it's really black and does a very good job of masking the notch.

Snapdragon 845

6GB and 8GB RAM options

64/128/256 GB storage

3,300mAh battery

OxygenOS on Android 8.1 Oreo

As always, OnePlus has loaded the internals of the OnePlus 6 with the most powerful Snapdragon chip available, as well as pairing it with plenty of RAM and storage. Even the lowest, entry level model OnePlus 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It should be plenty for most, but it gets better than that. This year you can also get either 128GB or 256GB storage, both with 8GB RAM.

While all that RAM and the Snapdragon 845 do their part in ensuring a speedy performance, there's more too it than that. For the past couple of years, OnePlus has built app prioritisation features into its Oxygen OS platform, meaning it doesn't waste its active memory on things that it doesn't need to. Apps that you need to load quickly will do so.

It certainly feels as snappy and smooth on first impressions as it usually would from OnePlus, but it'll take some time to test whether the company's claims of it staying fast over a long period of time hold true. In a similar vein, there's a built in gaming mode that ensures games load quickly and - in the particular instance of Unity Engine built games - slightly lower frame rates and resolution to increase performance.

Not content with just making apps and games run fast, OnePlus has included Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LTE, aptX and aptXHD to ensure you get the best range, connection speed and wireless audio quality possible.

One of the other benefits to the Snapdragon 845 is that it's also more efficient than last year's processor. OnePlus claims this has enabled them to keep the same battery performance, despite the fact that it has the same 3,300mAh capacity as the 5T, and has a larger screen. Further testing is required to see if this is, in fact, the case.

We have little reason to believe it won't be able to last the day, but, we're fairly confident Dash Charge will alleviate worries for any users. For the past couple of years, this fast-charging technology has been one of the company's fantastic developments. It's really fast and can deliver enough power plugged in for just 30 minutes to last for another full day. What's more, it works virtually as quickly even if you're using the phone while it's connected to the charger.

Dual 16MP + 20MP camera system

Both f/1.7

Main camera has OIS

4K and 460fps super slow mo

16MP front camera

As well as moving the cameras into the centre, OnePlus has improved the optics. As before, there are two Sony sensors on the back, one featuring 16-megapixels, the other 20-megapixels. Both have f/1.7 aperture, but the primary 16-megapixel camera has a larger sensor with larger pixels for better low light performance. The primary 16-megapixel camera has OIS to stabilise shaky shots.

With Advanced HDR now included as well, OnePlus says that images will be much better, particularly in challenging conditions, enhancing lighting and bringing out shadows. Again, testing is required to say whether or not this is a marked improvement on the OnePlus 5T. In order to keep up with the likes of Huawei's P20 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S9+, it needs to be.

It's not just still photography that's seen an improvement this year though. Video capture has been enhanced. You can shoot 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, stabilised electronically. There's also a new slow motion capability which takes a different approach to the super slow-mo offered by Sony, Samsung and Huawei.

Rather than shoot 960fps for a very small fraction of a second, OnePlus is enabling 480fps at 720p resolution, but letting you shoot at that speed for an entire minute. What's more, there's a built in video editor for adding slow motion, reversing or looping clips.

See more OnePlus 6 deals

Price when reviewed:

£469 Check current price