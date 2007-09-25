  Nokia 6110 Navigator mobile phone

Following the Nokia N95, the Nokia 6110 is the latest Nokia handset to go GPS-enabled, but will it help you find your way? We get on the road to find out.

The new Nokia 6110 Navigator is a slider phone with its main focus being a built-in satnav GPS receiver similar to the N95. The phone comes with Route 66 software and features a simple design that is easy to use.

The crux of the simplicity is the need to press one button on the front of the phone to access the GPS application, doing so launches the Route 66 software and like other GPS applications out there it's simple and effective and certainly better than the GPS software bundled with the N95.

The software supports postcode entry and the route calculation seemed to be very quick even for the prototype we were looking at. As for the map interface it seemed very easy to read and view.

Of course there is the usual array of points of interest to either interest or bore, and speed freaks will be pleased to see this includes speed cameras.

Surprisingly the phone also packs HSDPA and 3G connectivity alongside quad-band GSM and this means that downloading new maps or accessing traffic updates is fast. Nokia has included one country map in the box on the accompanying MicroSD card (hot swappable) and you will be able to buy further maps online without the need for a PC.

In practice the screen is going to be smaller than most have come to expect from a satnav device - the screen is 2.2 inches rather than the now almost defacto 4.3-inch display however for use on foot the small screen isn't a problem.

Beyond the navigation functions of the handset, the 6110 features a 2 megapixel camera and Bluetooth connectivity while claimed battery performance is 11 days standby time and 3.5 hours talk time.

Verdict With mobile phones having conquered the digital camera and music sectors the next big thing is GPS. "We are bringing navigation to everyone", said a Nokia spokesman at the launch event earlier this year. We've seen a number of handsets over the last year from a number of different manufacturers all offering some form of GPS either via an SD in the box or via an over the air solution, and following on from our First Look back in February this still seems to be one of the best yet. If you are looking for a simple handset with GPS functionality on our this could just be the solution you've been waiting for.