With most of us now having wireless networks at home and the urge to be on the Internet more and more (hey your online reading this aren't you?) Nokia believes that its 770 Internet Tablet is the way that we will be viewing the web and emails in the future.

Before you ask, yes the Nokia 770 Internet Tablet has been around some time either as a concept or as a device, however this latest incarnation (it bears the same name) has added a host of new features in an attempt to make it more appealing.

This time, users have access to upgraded features including a 2006 edition of the OS that adds support for enhanced text typing with full-screen finger keyboard, the ability to make internet calls via Google Talk or Jabber and the chance to listen to internet radio. Nokia has said that the memory has also been beefed up.

Updates and upgrades aside the unit hasn't changed much, if at all from its original conception. The front is dominated by a large 4.13-inch widescreen touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 800x480 pixels, while connectivity is offered via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The interface is fairly easy to use and connecting to our wireless network was straightforward. Likewise creating an email account was also very easy.

Nokia has created a homepage system that you can customise, although not completely. Here you can have it displaying the latest headlines or which of your Google Talk contacts is online, however you can't have your latest emails shown.

Viewing web pages obviously depends on the makeup of the page in question however the 770 does offer an option to zoom pages so you can see what is going on.

Menus, and access is controlled either via a stylus or your fingers and you can input text via a virtual keyboard or the systems hand writing recognition software.

This works fine for checking the odd email or entering the odd web URL however don’t expect to be able to write your memoirs on it - we found the finger keyboard very slow to respond.

The new features are the unit's saving grace, with the internet radio feature incredibly easy to set up and listen to, - you can connect it to a set of speakers with the 3.5mm jack and likewise the Google Talk feature is good and easy to use as long as you and your mates use Google Talk - which currently is still a very small amount of people compared to the MSN IM and AOL AIM services.

And that's it, which begs us to the question why anyone would actually want one of these over a smartphone, and we still can't fathom an answer.

Having it around the house has made it easier to just check emails or a website without having to power up the desktop computer or laptop, however at £245 this seems an expensive way of doing this considering a BlackBerry would do this and be more useful in the office.

There is also the issue of viewing certain content on the player. You might be able to listen to internet radio via the tablet but playing YouTube or Quicktime videos is out as you can't run either.