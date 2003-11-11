  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone reviews
  4. Nokia phone reviews

Nokia 7250i

  Nokia 7250i
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: dependent on contract

Quick verdict

Nokia are the safe pair of hands in the mobile world so if you just can’t be bothered to keep up, here they are- rivals have caught up though.
Read full verdict

For
  • Quintessentially Nokia
Against
  • Sharp or Sony may be the new bling phone with the in tones

Once upon a time in a land not too far away everyone had a Nokia phone. Wooed by a simply to use menu system and out classing the competition in all areas, it was happy times for the Finnish company. Yet a lapse in concentration and the company’s lateness in bringing multimedia phones to the market has suddenly seen Nokia start to lose its grip on the now hugely populated mobile phone sector.

The 7250i is the middle of the range for Nokia. Outside the phone is compact with a bright colour screen. The plastic case is just that and the unit we tested had very squeaky keys - something that was rather off putting. The addition of a built in .3 mega pixel camera will please those looking to make the most of MMS texting.

The phone also has a built in FM radio and this is accessed through a hands-free headset. The reception is very good - the headset doubles as the aerial - and you can select manual or automatic tuning. There are 20 presets that can be programmed to your favourite stations and everything is controlled via the keypad. You don’t have to stay on the radio screen to still listen to the radio and better still when you have an incoming call the signal is broken automatically.

Other features on the phone are its ability to play Java applications, polyphonic ring tones, organizer, and games.

Verdict

This phone is Nokia through-and-through. A simple menu system makes for ease of use and the built in radio offers you something else to do when you not making a phone. We were disappointed with the finish of the casing, but then you can upgrade and change this to suit your own style and requirements. If you're a fan of the Nokia phones and haven't been wooed away to another manufacturer yet then this will certainly keep you happy, whether or not it will earn you any street cred is a different story altogether.

