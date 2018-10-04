Nokia 7.1 initial review: Pure Android, big screen, modest price

Nokia has just announced the Nokia 7.1, a £299/$349 "affordable flagship" with a great deal to offer. It slots underneath the Nokia 7 Plus, with a screen that's 0.6-inches smaller and some more modest specs.

It's a fine-looking handset as you can see - so what did we make of our time with the phone at the handset's London launch?

Significantly smaller than the Nokia 7 Plus

Available in two colour finishes

Available in gloss midnight blue (which looks like black, as you can see from our pics) and gloss steel. the 7.1 weighs in at 160g and is 149.7 x 71.18mm in terms of footprint. As you can see, the Nokia 7 Plus looks significantly larger up against it.

The Nokia 7.1 is clearly very well designed and put together and reall does have a premium feel about it; it's hard to think that it's £299/$349.

The thickness is just shy of 8mm, though the camera housing does jut out by around 1.5mm extra - hardly an issue. As you can see, there are openings for the microphone, USB-C charging port and single speaker on the bottom of the phone.

Nokia's PureDisplay technology impresses

Can display HDR and upgrade SDR to HDR, too

The 5.84-inch 19:9 display is still LCD rather than OLED (as we'd expect at this price), but thanks to Nokia's PureDisplay technology there are a few enhancements.

There's a better resolution than on the 7 Plus for starters, 2,244×1,080 and a whopping 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

A PixelWorks chip adjusts contrast according to environmental conditions as well as enables the handset to display HDR10 video and upgrade SDR to HDR, too. Video from YouTube looks pretty stunning; comparable with handsets a couple of times the price of the 7.1.

Finally. the display is covered with protective Corning Gorilla Glass 3. We've seen from other full-front screen handsets that they just aren't protected enough and we are interested to see how robust this phone really is.

Based on Snapdragon 636

Dual 12 and 5 megapixel camera

The phone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 platform compared to the Snapdragon 660 inside the 7 Plus. There's 3-4GB of memory as well as 32 or 64GB of storage and, naturally, an SD card slot to expand everything.

Our initial time with the device showed no speed or lag, but it was a totally boxfresh handset so, again, it's one for our review.

The 3,060mAh battery should provide upwards of a day of use, but we'll be sure to test this when we get our review sample. Oh, and there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C for charging and Bluetooth 5.0, too.

Out of the box the phone will run the AndroidOne version of Android Oreo, though an upgrade to Android Pie is forthcoming.

In terms of the camera, there are dual cameras on the rear with dual flash - a 12 megapixel f1.8 unit and a 5 megapixel f2.4 secondary one, too.

On the front, there's a 8 megapixel f 2.0 snapper. Aside from the main camera, those are pretty average specs these days but you do get various photo modes including pro and bokeh.

The results are fairly impressive - we'll bring you some sample snaps in our upcoming full review.