Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory

Nokia has seen itself resurrected. Leaping from the frying pan into the Windows Phone fire, the resurgence under the tutelage of HMD Global has been impressive.

That comeback has been in the affordable end of the market, where Nokia has released a lot of phones, avoiding direct competition with the flagship giants. Mass-market appeal remains a key aim of the company - as is clear with the Nokia 7 Plus.

This phone is really about offering the latest trends - there's an 18:9 display on the front and a dual camera on the back - competing with the cheaper likes of the Honor 7X (£249) or Moto G6 Plus (£269). Price ignored, however, and the Nokia brings lots of advantages.

Aluminium unibody design with exposed highlights

Ceramic feel thanks to six layers of paint

18:9 aspect ratio display

158.4 x 75.6 x 7.99mm

The Nokia story is centred around design: the 7 Plus is carved out of a block of 6000 series aluminium, creating a solid handset.

This is a large phone, as its name suggests, packing in a 6-inch display, but moving to an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is very much the trend for 2018 - although this is Nokia's first 18:9 phone, so it doesn't bear much resemblance to the Nokia 7 that originally launched in China.

Despite that big display, the frame is only 75mm wide - and incredibly slim at 7.99mm - so it doesn't feel like such a big phone. Such is the 18:9 advantage and the reason this new format is becoming popular.

But Nokia hasn't quite hit the screen-to-body ratio that some of the best examples of this new format. There's still a chunk of bezel above and below the display, if not so much to the sides. If you want a more compact 18:9 phone then you don't have to look too far to find one. We angled the same criticism at the Google Pixel 2 XL too: if you're going 18:9, be careful not to create a really tall phone.

Not only is the 7 Plus a solid phone thanks to that metal bodywork, but HMD Global has poured attention into the painting it gets too. It gets six layers of paint, with the aim to create a ceramic feel, which feels highly accomplished.

18:9 aspect, 6-inch LCD panel

Corning Gorilla Glass finishing

Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080, 403ppi)

It's a Full HD+ phone, meaning its 1080 vertical lines can't outsmart the 1440 pixels of some more flagship Quad HD+ phones available. However, as companies like Huawei and Honor have demonstrated, it's not always about packing in those pixels for the best or most balanced results.

For everyday use there's a lot to like about the 7 Plus' visuals. The display is bright enough to deal with sunny conditions and detailed enough to not feel like you're missing out. Yes, pay more and you can get more detail and greater visual impact, but at this price Nokia serves well.

There's some red ghosting when you scroll in night mode, however, but this seems to be something that affects a wide range of LCD devices. Apart from that, we're happy with what we see.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM

64GB storage + microSD

3800mAh battery, fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Sitting at the heart of the Nokia 7 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform with 4GB RAM. That outlines the 7 Plus as a mid-range handset, but using impressive hardware. It's a small step-up from the Nokia 6.1 that was announced alongside this device - although in practice both devices run smoothly.

Although the 7 Plus doesn't feature flagship-grade hardware, it has no problems serving up the latest games like PUBG Mobile. Having played many hours and spent many of them winning, it's clear that having a mid-range device is no disadvantage. Of course, higher power hardware gives things a little more snap, but this tier of devices is much cheaper.

There's a generous 64GB of storage supported by microSD, meaning easy expansion if you want it. Given the phone's price, it's nice to have hefty storage. Only the £399 Honor 10's 128GB storage as standard outsmarts it.

The Nokia also sports a 3800mAh battery, which is very capacious for this size of device. Nokia says it'll deliver two days of use - and while we couldn't get it to go quite that long, with fast charging also available, we've not felt the need to recharge every night. So, yes, you can get through the day and into the next if you're not pushing the phone too hard - although when you do fire up those games they work the hardware harder and drain the battery a little quicker than on flagship devices.

The Nokia also has a rear fingerprint scanner, which is conveniently placed, and that works quickly to unlock the phone. We've had no problems with it - although we'd prefer the placement to the front instead, as a personal preference.

The Nokia 7 Plus positions itself as quite an attractive phone for media consumption with that big display. However, its speaker performance is weak, as it has just the single speaker on the bottom of the phone. With all the bezel space, it does feel like the audio performance could be better. Still, at this price you can't really complain.

12-megapixel 1.4µm f/1.7 main Zeiss camera

13-megapixel 1.0µm f/2.6 2x zoom Zeiss secondary camera

16-megapixel 1.0µm f/2.0 front camera with pixel combining

There's a new dual camera system packed into the Nokia 7 Plus - the same camera array that's being fitted to the new high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco. This gives you a pair of Zeiss cameras, with the second camera designed to give you 2x optical zoom.

1/13 Pocket-lint

The main camera has a nice wide aperture and pretty big pixels, hitting the same sort of specs that you'll find on much more expensive phones, like the HTC U12+. In good light, therefore, the Nokia 7 Plus will give you some great pictures - and there's plenty of balance in lower-light conditions too.

What the Nokia 7 Plus seems to lack is the same skills in processing that you find on higher-level phones. In low-light it's easily foxed with a tricky scene and the HDR (high dynamic range) performance isn't as strong as you find elsewhere, meaning that photos can be a little flat compared to its rivals, especially in overcast conditions.

Switching to the zoom lens is quick (it just takes a tap on the 2x button) and in most situations the second lens is used. That's not the case when it's quite dark, though, in which case the camera uses the main lens with digital zoom instead - to give you better overall quality (this is common practice, Samsung does exactly the same in the S9). Basically, avoid trying to use zoom in dark conditions.

1/2 Pocket-lint

Being able to get closer to the subject is a real advantage from the 7 Plus' 2x lens - and this is one of the most affordable phones around offering a zoom, meaning it's lossless, although this lens' pairing with a narrower aperture and smaller pixels means it's not as capable as the main camera, thus you'll witness a little less contrast and sharpness as a result (see our chicken photos, for example).

The Nokia 7 Plus can use the information from both cameras to create a depth map to give more advanced features, such as bokeh or portrait modes with adjustable background blur effect. Note that it crops in when you use these modes, so you might have to take a step back.

A portrait mode is available on the front camera, too, which works pretty well - although it's not quite so positive on finding edges, which is the problem with these software-generated bokeh solutions. That said, if you're just flicking out a selfie to Instagram, it's a perfectly strong performer.

1/3 Pocket-lint

NO BOKEH

Overall, you're getting a lot of camera for the money and the quality here is worth commending. However, the camera is a little slow to open, often having a hiccup and a frame freeze for a moment before you can get to shooting. This is either an indicator that the app needs optimisation or that it needs a little more processor power.

Android One

Pure and secure Android Oreo

Nokia has announced that it is fully invested in the Android One programme, so this handset carries that branding on the rear. What this indicates is that it runs a pure version of Google's Android Oreo operating system - i.e. there are no added apps, no additional services; it's just Android and Google services by default. The only exceptions are a support app and Nokia's own camera.

Android One gives you two years of updates to the core operating system - so that'll see it stepping through P and Q in the future - while also guaranteeing three years of monthly security updates. We'll eat our hat if Nokia isn't one of the first to roll out Android P; indeed the Nokia 7 Plus was one of the first phones on the public beta.

The software dovetails with the hardware - and we're now at a level where Android and this mid-range Qualcomm hardware gives an experience which is, on a day-to-day basis, not far removed from that of a flagship phone. The exceptions are with small details: the camera being a little slow to open, and the keyboard being a little slower, too. Otherwise, from daily emailing and calls, through to social media and smart home control, there's very little compromise in this mid-range handset.

We have found one bug, however, which we've told HMD Global about: we've seen the 7 Plus reboot, unwantedly, when connected to weak Wi-Fi networks. The phone is absolutely stable on a cellular connection, but has rebooted when asked to connect to a weak Wi-Fi network. We felt it important to share those findings as we know it has affected others - and hopefully a rapid update will correct it.