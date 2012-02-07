  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone reviews

White Nokia Lumia 800 pictures and hands-on

|
1/28 Pocket-lint
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

Nokia has announced that it will be making a white version of the Nokia Lumia 800 which will be going on sale at Phones 4 U in the UK in March and Pocket-lint was of course on hand to have a gander and snap a few shots ahead of the official release to the UK public.

The new version of the phone is identical to the black, cyan, and magenta versions of the Windows Phone 7 smartphone albeit with a glossy rather than matte shell.

white nokia lumia 800 pictures and hands on image 4

That glossy shiny white look means that it will show up smudges a lot easier, but will also still sparkle when it catches the light - something the black, even the Lumia 800 Batman edition, fails to do.

Like the cyan, magenta and black Lumia 800s that are already available in the UK, the phone packs a 3.7-inch, WVGA 800x480 AMOLED display, an 8-megapixel camera boasting Carl Zeiss optics and a f2.2 aperture lens.

It is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon processor with 512MB of RAM, and it has 16GB of storage (and 25GB of SkyDrive storage). The white finish is a result of its smoothly crafted polycarbonate unibody.

To celebrate the launch of the white Lumia 800, there's a new White selection on Nokia’s music service, Mix Radio, featuring music from the likes of White Stripes and Barry White.

white nokia lumia 800 pictures and hands on image 19

Available to pre-order from Phones 4u now, the Nokia Lumia 800 in white will be available on contracts starting from £20.50 a month. It will ship in March.

For American readers, although the Lumia 800 in UK only, the US only Nokia Lumia 900 is also expected to be available in white following a gaffe by Nokia on their Facebook page showing the new AT&T exclusive phone in white even though it hasn't been officially announced as yet. 

Nokia Lumia 800 review

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments