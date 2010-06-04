  APP OF THE DAY - Nokia Photo Browser (Nokia)

It's 6pm and that can only mean one thing, Yes it's time for app of the day where we attempt to bring you the very best of all things app-ish.

Formats vary, one day we might cover apps on the iPhone, other days it could be an Android offering. This app of day, however, brings you something for the Symbian OS - Nokia Beta Labs' Photo Browser.





Format Symbian

Price Free

Where Nokia Beta Labs

It's always worth having a look through the Nokia testing ground as there are plenty of tasty morsels on offer, and because they are in the beta stage you also get to give a little feedback on what you thought of the app.

The Nokia Photo Browser gives you a platform to view your photos with "pleasing visual effects", and from the video it looks to have a pretty decent touch user interface.

From what we can make out from the video above the meat of the photo app is in the ability to use a magnifying glass to zoom in on certain parts of a photo, and face browsing, which gives you the ability to scroll through a photo with multiple faces in it - the screen centring around each face in turn - so good for those old school photos.

The blurb at the bottom of the Nokia Labs page reads:

"Works well on Nokia devices based on S60 5th edition, S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 1, and S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 2. The touch interface is only available with the S60 5th Edition including Nokia 5800 XpressMusic and N97".

So make sure your device is compatible, and be sure to let us know (and Nokia for that matter) what you think of the app, good or bad, in the comments below.