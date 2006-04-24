Motorola V3x 3G mobile phone

So you like the Motorola V3, tempted by its slimline body, but really want 3G connectivity and a better digital camera.

In what seems to be yet another iteration, Motorola has launched the V3x a 3G version of its Razr handset. Trouble is, is that 3G technology isn't that small and so looking like a Razr that's eaten far too many pies Motorola present the V3x.

The spec is as you would expect. The phone offers two digital cameras for video conferencing; one 2 megapixel camera with 8x zoom, although at 8x zoom the picture is shockingly poor, and a standard VGA camera for two-way video calling.

In addition to the two cameras on the inside of the clamshell there is a rather flimsy switch that allows you to switch between landscape and portrait mode however we found this made no noticeable difference to the overall quality or picture we took.

One of our biggest bugs about Motorola handsets is the interface and the unit we were sent for review had been “Vodafoned”. As we quite like the Vodafone interface this made the phone considerably easier to use.

Open up the clamshell model and the famous Razr keypad and its blacklit keys stare back. Motorola has opted to pack the V3x with a 262k colour screen and the results are certainly noticeable over previous versions of this phone.

Connectivity is offered in the guise of tri-band for use in most places around the world and it also comes with the now almost standard Bluetooth for data and voice support. Due to the inclusion of a 2 megapixel camera Moto memory can be expanded via the TransFlash slot on the side.

Verdict If you're a fan of the Razr V3 and its styling then you'll no doubt like the V3x as it's a competent phone that offers all you would want from a 3G handset. That said even though as 3G handsets go this is pretty slim you can't help feel that the 3G elements really do bulk this phone out compared to its slimmer older brother. It's like looking at Britney Spears in the Baby One More Time video and then today in a paparazzi shot after she's come out of the donut shop. A good solid phone that's a bit on the chubby side.