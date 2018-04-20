Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget

The Moto G6 comes in three flavours, the G6 Plus being the largest and most powerful of the trio. Following the 2018 G-series launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil, we got to handle the larger-scale phone and compare how it fares against the G6 (which we've been using for a full day prior). Is the G6 Plus the best mid-level phone going?

3D glass rear, splash-resistant coating used in production (no official IP rating)

Colours (varies by region): Sterling Blue, Indigo Blue, Silver, Fine Gold

3.5mm headphone jack, front-facing fingerprint scanner

microSD card slot, dual SIM (region dependent)

To look at the G6 Plus isn't dramatically different to the standard G6. It's ever so slightly larger, on account of its larger screen, but with the Indigo Blue finish we handled, it's tricky to tell the two apart without putting them face-to-face to see the actual difference in size.

That means we have the same sentiment about the Plus model as the G6: it's a total reinvention for the series, largely aping the Moto X4 in design terms. A premium-looking glass rear gives it a striking look, although the circular dual camera element to the rear, which protrudes from the back, does look a little odd.

The 5.9-inch scale may sound large, but the Plus doesn't feel excessively big in the hand. That's thanks to its 18:9 screen aspect ratio, avoiding an iPhone 8 Plus width, for easy one-handed handling.

There's a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which features a Motorola written logo above it. We feel the logo could have been ditched to squash the phone's form factor and run less bottom bezel for an even more refined look. Not that we're questioning the functionality of the scanner: as we said of the G6's scanner, it works perfectly well. Or there's facial recognition built in if you'd prefer.

Like the G6, the Plus uses USB Type-C for fast-charging purposes, while maintaining a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside for easy headphones listening. The SIM tray caters for dual SIM (well, in Brazil; we don't anticipate this to be the case in the UK) plus microSD card, should you want to update the 64GB onboard storage by up to another 128GB.

5.9in 'Max Vision' FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080)

18:9 aspect ratio IPS LCD, no notch

In many respects the Moto G6 Plus looks better than the Moto X4, thanks to its slimmer form factor. That's largely down to its 18:9 aspect ratio screen, providing that current elongated form factor. It's an IPS LCD screen, with no notch, and a fair resolution of Full HD+ (that's 2160 x 1080 pixels) keeps things looking crisp and clean.

No, it's not an ultra-rich OLED panel, but what did you expect for the price? At least there's no "notch" like the iPhone X or Huawei P20 Pro - and at a snip of the price. The IPS LCD panel that Motorola has used is bright enough (once deactivating the ambient light setting buried within screen settings, anyway) with good viewing angles and only slight contrast fall-off when looking at steeper angles.

Like the smaller G6, the G6 Plus has a perfectly ample screen. If anything, we'd like it to be even bigger, to truly push the Plus name. At 0.2in diagonally larger, the difference between the two phones is relatively negligible. A 6.2in panel would really differentiate the devices.

2.2GHz octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

TurboPower fast-charging via USB-C; 3200mAh battery

Google Android Oreo 8.0 operating system; Moto Voice 2.0, Display & Actions

A large part of the G6 Plus is its affordability, so while you won't find a top-end chipset under the hood, you will find a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 platform. Which isn't to be sniffed at when paired with the 4GB RAM. Keep in mind that this phone isn't too far from the £250 price point and that's as good as you can get. And with OnePlus now drifting into £450-500 territory, i.e. twice the price, Motorola has a strong spec on its hands at this mid-level position.

The performance boost in the Plus over the standard G6 isn't always going to be dramatic, but it can be felt in certain areas such as the camera capability, which is marginally better. We've not been able to load our own apps onto the Plus as yet so can't comment how the 25 per cent boost in RAM affects its use.

One of Motorola's selling points is that it uses an Android operating system that's close to Google's stock version, making for a clean and easy-to-use experience. There are some additional apps and additions on top, all of which are routed in the Moto app front and centre, but none that get in the way to disrupt the experience. Indeed, they typically enhance. Fronting them is Moto Voice, now in beta version 2.0. This introduces additional contextual understanding for voice search, with Motorola describing as "not a smart assistant, but the future of phone interfaces". In addition there's Moto Display, for always-on when it recognises your eyes are facing the phone; Moto Actions, for cause-and-affect tasks, like "chop chop" to load the camera; and Moto Key, which can be used to unlock other devices when in proximity.

12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture

Auto HDR, Portrait, Face Filters, Panorama, Spot Colour, Cutout modes and more

Dual autofocus pixels for faster autofocus

8MP front-facing camera (16MP capable for low-light)

The last major part of the puzzle is the G6 Plus's camera, which in specification terms is the best found in any of the three G models. It incorporates dual lenses so it can cater for the now staple Portrait mode (think blurred background when shooting a person/portrait), which can be found separately to the main and manual cameras from within the app.

There are a bunch of other capture modes, too, such as Face Filters (Snapchat-style bunny ears and other such augmented reality fun overlays), Panorama, Cutout (which can cutout a person and plonk them on a different background - the results are often excessively coarse), Spot Colour (to isolate a single colour/area and make the rest of the frame black and white), and more.

Ignoring these often quirky modes, the G6 Plus has a reasonably good camera for its asking price. Much of this we're basing on a quick side-by-side comparison we did with the standard G6: the Plus adds dual autofocus pixels for faster phase-detection focusing, making for snappier capture. It's still not instantaneous, though, which would make for a vast improvement if this lag was negated in a future update.

Quality wise, the Plus has a slightly more open aperture than the G6, so more light can enter and, theoretically, images should have a cleaner signal to handle for better quality results. We've only zoomed in to snaps taken at the launch event, so can't critically comment on these like the many in-the-real-world we've taken with the G6 proper. But signs are roughly the same: it's capable when it comes to colour, more limited in low-light conditions, but image noise is relatively well handled to deliver ample quality throughout the range.

Price when reviewed:

£269 Check current price

First Impressions The Motorola Moto G6 Plus is the big boss of the new G series line-up - and certainly the best of the three models in this range for 2018. The said, we don't think it plays on its "Plus" name quite hard enough: we'd like this phone to be that big bigger, say 6.2-inches, to get a real upsized and uprated experience. Other than that, however, the G6 Plus delivers boat loads of features for its £269 asking price: a dual camera, fast-charging, an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, fingerprint scanner, and great-looking modern glass design. It might not be anywhere near the original Moto G price point, but as times have changed so too the G series has advanced. And the Plus looks to be the best of the bunch. The Moto G6 Plus will launch in the UK in the first week of May 2018.

