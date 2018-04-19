Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here

The Moto G. It's a phone that's been at the forefront of affordable since kicking off six generations ago, back in 2013. Almost five years on the Moto G6 represents a wholly different beast; it's the phone to shake-up the series more than any of its predecessors.

With its new glossy glass rear - which looks an awful lot like the step-up Moto X4 - and available in one of three model types - there's also a G6 Play and G6 Plus - the G6 is pushing for more premium aspirations. But in doing so it isn't quite the ultra-affordable phone it once was, at £219. Sure, in a market where the top-end smartphones cost four-figures, that might not sound like a huge amount. But in the context of the first Moto G, the latest model is some 60 per cent pricier.

The big question, then, is whether it's worth it? The new G6 crams a lot of tech into a desirable-looking shell, proving that affordable doesn't have to mean cheap and cheerful. And having used the handset for a day and night ahead of its official launch, it's clearly a winner - one that only the likes of the Honor 7A is likely to outsmart, given its even smaller price tag.

3D glass rear, splash-resistant coating used in production (no official IP rating)

Colours (varies by region): Sterling Blue, Indigo Blue, Silver, Fine Gold

3.5mm headphone jack, front-facing fingerprint scanner

microSD card slot, dual SIM (region dependent)

At first glance the Moto G6 doesn't really look like a Moto G. This premium-looking slab of glass and metal looks like a slimmed-down version of the Moto X4, with that glossy rear aping many of the top-tier phones today. The rear also houses the slightly odd-looking circular dual cameras, again just like the X4.

There's no plastic to be seen anywhere, no removable back, no add-on colour trims or any gimmicks of years gone by. This is an all-in-one phone that looks the part and feels great in the hand. There's even a transparent phone cover included in the box to help avoid any unwanted drops causing that rear to smash or chip.

Finally the Moto G goes USB-C for fast-charging purposes (note: the Play is still Micro-USB), but this doesn't come at the cost of other features: there's still a 3.5mm headphones jack included, while a microSD card slot is available to expand the on-board storage (and some regions, such as Brazil, which is where our review phone is from, have dual SIM slots in addition to this).

There's also a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which features a Motorola written logo above. We feel the logo could have been ditched to squash the phone's form factor and run less bottom bezel for an even more refined look. Not that we're questioning the functionality of the scanner: it's worked each and every time with no delay. There's even a so-so facial recognition unlock if you'd prefer.

5.7in 'Max Vision' FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080)

18:9 aspect ratio IPS LCD, no notch

In many respects the Moto G6 looks better than the Moto X, thanks to its slimmer form factor. That's partly thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio screen, providing that modern elongated form factor. It's an IPS LCD screen, with no notch, and a fair resolution of Full HD+ (that's 2160 x 1080 pixels).

In bright light, however, the screen's touch-sensitive layer can be visually seen if inspecting up close. And you won't get the ultra-fancy deep blacks and always-on display of an OLED panel here either. The IPS panel used is reasonably bright - although the Huawei P20 Pro also in our pocket during testing is far brighter - but tilt the phone to an angle and some of that contrast will fall away.

In the context of its asking price, the G6's screen is perfectly ample. It's got all the resolution you could need at this scale, in a form that keeps it in line with other higher-grade competitors. But it's not the very best screen we've ever seen.

1.8GHz octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450), 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Amazon exclusive model has 64B storage and 4GB RAM (£239)

TurboPower fast-charging via USB-C; 3000mAh battery

Google Android Oreo 8.0 operating system; Moto Voice 2.0, Display & Actions

Dolby Audio dynamic equalisation control integrated

The whole point of the G6 is affordability, so you won't find a top-end chipset under the hood. That said, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 platform used is capable enough, paired with 3GB RAM (4GB in the Amazon exclusive version).

How you'll find this performance will depend on your experience and expectation. We've found short waits to open apps, little delays in firing the camera shutter, and some more intensive operations (such as Portrait mode in the Camera app) will slow the frame-rate down considerably. It never grinds to a halt, though, and those must-have apps and tasks - like Mail for emails or WhatsApp for messages - run no problems.

One of Motorola's selling points is that it uses an Android operating system that's close to Google's stock, making for a clean and easy-to-use experience. There are some additional apps and additions on top, all of which are routed in the Moto app front and centre, but none that get in the way to disrupt the experience.

Fronting them is Moto Voice, now in version 2.0. This introduces additional contextual understanding. Say you want a late night pizza: "Hey Moto, find me a pizza place that's near to me and open after midnight" and the system will thread together those multiple query points (type, location and time) and return an answer.

Moto Display, Moto Actions and Moto Key are the three others. From keeping the display on as you look at it, to silencing calls when flipping the phone, or using the device to unlock a Windows laptop when in proximity, these are all beneficial software features.

One other fun incorporated feature is Dolby Audio, accessible from a swipe down to open the shade. We love what this feature can do - there's a manual band equaliser, in addition to pre-sets for music, film and other custom settings - but do wonder if such a premium feature is relevant in an affordable phone. After all, Dolby licensing always costs cash.

12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture

Auto HDR, Portrait, Face Filters, Panorama

8MP front-facing camera (16MP capable for low-light)

The last major part of the puzzle is the G6's camera. It incorporates dual lenses so it can cater for the now staple Portrait mode (think blurred background when shooting a person/portrait), which can be found separately to the main and manual cameras from within the app.

Phone cameras have come on in leaps and bounds in recent times, with the Huawei P20 Pro showing just what's possible at the top of the stack. Now, the Moto G6 doesn't hit that standard by any means, but at this level it does a reasonable job. Sadly it lacks the more advanced settings of the G6 Plus, like dual autofocus pixels, as that's one area where the G6 is a little lax: low-light presents issues for focusing, while shutter lag is perhaps the biggest issue, as waiting for that "click" is a little frustrating.

In fitting with the augmented reality theme, the G6 also offers Face Filters. Yup, if you want rabbit ears or the like then there's a mode for that. It's amusing when it works, but it doesn't always identify a face. And with Snapchat and other such apps already dominating this space, do we need such additions? Probably not.

Still, ignore some of the extras and the shots straight from camera are rather good. We've been shooting colourful graffiti and flora in Brazil, with the colours showing as nicely saturated, while low-light conditions have come out reasonably, too, avoiding the write-off grain you'd get with older G-series phones. There might not be the absolute best sharpness or detail, but at this price point the G6 is fitting of its grade. We just wish the camera was faster in operation, as that'd make a big difference to how well it functioned.

Price when reviewed:

£220 Check current price

First Impressions The Motorola Moto G6 represents a quantum shift for the series, moving the once affordable phone into a more premium space. While that might alienate those seeking a truly budget phone, visually speaking the G6 has got a whole lot right (ignoring that weird protruding circle to the rear). Sure, it could have a snappier camera, its positioning (as one of three G6 phones, in particular) does confusingly overlap with the Moto E and Moto X, and the £220 price point slightly dilutes the original budget meaning of the G series. But this is Moto G in new form. And, overall, the G6 has the core features that people will want - dual camera, fast-charging, an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, modern glass design, fingerprint scanner - without the need to pay several hundred pounds for the pleasure. It might not have dual cameras, but it does squeeze facial recognition technology into a slender, 18:9 aspect ratio body. But it's the £140 price point that's crucial and will see this handset fly - it occupies the space that Moto once dominated but, in the G6, is gradually moving away from.

