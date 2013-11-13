Motorola Moto G accessories: Hands on with the flip shell, grip shell and earphones

Motorola has officially unveiled its Moto G smartphone, and with it comes a stack of exciting accessories. The phone itself will cost only £135 for the 8GB model in UK and the accessories have a nice, cheap price to match.

The Moto G comes with a 4.5-inch display, along with a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 5-megapixel camera. Taking the same design principles from the Moto X, available in the US, the Moto G has 19 customisable options, including coloured backs and better still, plenty of accessories.

We have spent some time with the phone itself, and had a play and feel with the accessories on offer and we have to say, we are impressed with the selection.

First up is the Moto G Flip Shell which comes in seven colours including yellow, pink, green and white, and it features a textured finish to give a firm grip on the device.

The design is simple but effective and doesn't feel out of place on the device. In fact, it almost feels like you don't have a case on the device at all. Plus, the hard material in which the case is finished reassures you that it will protect your phone if you drop it accidentally .

Closing the cover switches off the phone and the rear of the Flip Shell has a "M" finished in silver providing a real premium feel to the case.

The Flip Shell will be available for £18.99 in the UK, which seems reasonable given the quality build.

The Grip Shell is also available in a number of colours, only five this time but you get double the colour in the same case. The rubber-finished protector feels slightly bulkier than the Flip Shell but it adds an element of fun in its place.

It has a smooth finish compared to the Flip Shell's textured finish and rather than covering the front, it essentially grips the phone through the back and round the sides.

The double colours make it bright and aesthetically pleasing, and the thickness of the case itself makes you feel like the phone is secure.

The Grip Shell will be available for £9.99 in the UK, so slightly cheaper than the Flip Shell, but given it doesn't protect the front, this seems fair.

If you have a colourful phone, naturally you will want matching accessories, and Motorola has teamed up with Sol Republic to create colourful earphones to go with your device.

The earphones come with an in-line remote and while we couldn't test them in the short time we had with them, we thought they looked great and will make for a good mixing and matching of colours. The headphones come in over 18 colour options.

The earphones will cost £34.99 in the UK price.

There is also a 3000mAh battery pack available that also has five different colours, which will cost $49.99 in the US.