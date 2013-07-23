Motorola Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx and Droid Mini pictures and hands-on

Motorola and Verizon have just announced the latest additions - or refresh - to their Droid line-up, with two high-end handsets in particular, the Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx, replacing last year's Droid Razr HD and Razr Maxx HD.

The Ultra and Maxx are very similar in appearance, both boasting Kevlar shells but in different colour options. The Ultra has a red finish, whereas the Maxx has a black finish. Both devices also sport a 10-megapixel camera and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Maxx has a better battery than the Ultra; Motorola claimed it could last two days with normal use. It's also 24 percent faster in terms of CPU and has 100 percent more graphics-processing power on a single SoC.

With that said, the Ultra is unique because of its thin form factor. It's only 7.18mm thick and feels super light. It's a bit boxy, although the curved edges are nice. The Ultra has a $199 price tag, which is $100 less than the Maxx, but it's $100 more than the Mini.

Speaking of the Mini, otherwise called the non-premium offering from Motorola and Verizon, it's a smaller version of the Droid Ultra and Ultra Maxx. Motorola kept calling it a compact device "without compromise".

Obviously, users lose some screen space, but the Mini still looks like a decent smartphone with the same Kevlar shell as the Droid Ultra and Maxx. The Mini is a refresh of the Droid Razr M, and, as previously rumoured, it has a 4.3-inch TFT panel with minimal bezels.

Verizon's new Droid phones have access to Google's Now app, so users can do things like wake up their Droids with the voice action "O.K. Google Now." The company said the command "OK Google Now, call my Droid" will help users find their phones, too.

Other software features include Droid Zap, which lets users share photos between Droid devices, and Active Display, which employs sensors to see when a user's face is nearby. Active Display combined with Touchless controls allow users to make calls, send texts, get directions, etc., without having to use their hands to unlock the phone.





In addition, Verizon has a bunch of new accessories to offer for its trio of handsets, such cases from Speck, Incipio and Otterbox. There's even a set of SOL Republic headphones alongside a SOL Republic Bluetooth speaker. The company also unveiled 4,000mAh and 2,000mAh external batteries.





All three handsets are available for pre-order now, but they'll land at Verizon on 20 August. Well, the Mini lands on 29 August. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at Verizon's new Droids.