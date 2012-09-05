Motorola Droid Razr Maxx HD pictures and hands-on

Motorola has announced a new version of the Droid Razr Maxx on Wednesday in New York City and Pocket-lint was on hand to grab a play. Should you "max out"?

While the Razr HD is for those who want a good screen and a slim design, the Droid Razr Maxx HD is all about getting you enough power, not just to last the day, but to last the weekend.

The Maxx HD (bottom) isn't that much thicker than the Razr HD

The number claimed by Motorola is 32 hours - with mixed usage - and that if true is a very nice claim indeed. The main reason for the mammoth battery stamina is that the Maxx HD features a massive 3300mAh battery and, compared to other smartphones on the market, that should fend off any doubts about longevity.

Thankfully all that battery doesn't mean the device is like a brick in your pocket. It measures 67.9 x 131.9 x 9.3mm and in the hand it doesn't feel that thick. We would be lying if we said you won't notice the difference, but it is better than opting for an external battery pack and means you'll still be able to make a call halfway through that dangerous weekend when you've forgotten to charge your phone.

But it's not just about the battery, that would be boring. Like the Razr HD, the new Razr Maxx HD comes with a 4.7-inch 720p Super AMOLED incredibly crisp and sharp display that fits in the same shell size as the previous Razr Maxx even though that screen was smaller and didn't have as good a resolution. Impressive.

To give it protection the back is made up of very smooth to touch Kevlar that not only gives it protection, but will make you want to keep stroking it. We certainly did.

Underneath that shell is a dual-core Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon S4 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

While the phone's specs suggest that its a powerful beast and there is even a developer mode that lets you mess around with it even further, there is still plenty for the consumer just looking for something that allows you to access those fast Verizon 4G speeds.

The build we played with was running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, however Motorola has already promised an Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update. Even so the company has done some tinkering on top of the vanilla Android experience you would get on the Galaxy Nexus.

First, and a rather helpful one, is the move to let you swipe left to reveal the settings, then there is the top watch, weather, and battery widget that gives you the core information you need, as well as a help app that guides you through set tasks as if they were quests in a Dungeons and Dragons game. If that's still failed to impress, the Chrome browser is installed as standard.

So why might you want to get a Motorola Droid Razr Maxx HD? It's all about the battery. If you don't need that much staying power you'll opt for the virtually identical Razr HD. It's thinner after all.

The new phone will be available in black or white on the Verizon network in the USA. Motorola has not as yet announced a UK version of the handset. Motorola has called a press conference for the 18 September in London. Pocket-lint will be in attendance.