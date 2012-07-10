Motorola Motosmart pictures and hands-on

In the bustling budget mobile phone market, Motorola has introduced the Motosmart - an Android-enabled smartphone available for a penny under £100 outside of contract. If you want to sign up via T-Mobile then a mere £7 per month is all that's needed.

Pocket-lint was at Carphone Warehouse's Christmas In July preview where we were able to get our hands on the new phone.

Despite the budget price, the phone feels well built, and is a decent size. The 3.5-inch touch display is large and responsive, although the 480 x 320 pixel resolution isn't going to challenge the pricier handsets out there.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm MSM7227 processor that clocks at 800MHz and is backed up with 512MB of RAM. We found that flicking through screens and diving into apps seemed smooth and effortless.

But you won't find Android 4.1 Jelly Bean here, instead Moto's Motosmart is only able to run Android 2.3 Gingerbread. Hardly a surprise, given its behind-the-scenes features, but a more than servicable set up that will allow access to plenty of apps and the usual telephony calls and texts.

Pop the back off the phone and there's a microSD card slot which can handle cards up to 32GB. At the moment anything larger isn't possible, though we're sure that's more than enough optional space should you need it.

On the rear of the Motosmart is a 3-megapixel camera to take snaps, which is this model's sole camera.

If you're after a budget handset then the Motorola Motosmart might well make its way onto your shortlist.