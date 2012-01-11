Motorola Defy Mini pictures and hands-on

Over in Las Vegas at CES, tucked away in a deep and dark corner of the Motorola Booth, Pocket-lint spotted the Motorola Defy Mini - one of two budget Android devices announced by the Google-owned (nearly) company earlier this month (along with the Motoluxe).

The Motorola Defy Mini comes with claims from its maker that it's "tough and sturdy" and, whilst the rep at the stand wouldn't let us whack it with our shoe, it did feel pretty solid in hand.

The case is water-resistant and dust-proof, while the 3.2-inch HVGA (480x 200) capacitive touchscreen is packing scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. Despite being small, the display seemed pretty radiant under the glowing neon lights of the CES trade show floor and held up pretty well from wide angles.

It is an Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread) device running on just a 600MHz processor with 512MB of RAM and, whilst we didn't try anything too adventurous on it, it seemed responsive enough.

The Defy promises a better battery life than its Motoluxe stablemate, with a 1650 mAh battery storing potentially up to 10 hours of talk time, 21 days of standby time. It has a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera with a flash and it sports a front-facing webcam too.

There's room for a microSD card to back up the 512MB of on board storage and it's all pretty compact; measuring in at 109 x 58.5 x 12.55mm and weighing 107g.

There are still no official release details but, as ever, we'll keep you updated.