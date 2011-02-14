Motorola Pro hands-on

The Motorola Droid Pro has broken out of America and is heading to Europe, debuting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday morning.

The new smartphone, well new to the UK at least, will sport a full multi-touch 3.1-inch screen atop of a QWERTY keyboard and Android 2.2 with the company’s Motoblur interface.

"Consumers above all need choice to meet the needs of work and play and Motorola PRO strengthens Motorola Mobility's position as the leading provider of Android devices. We don't take a one-size-fits-all approach," said Andrew Morley, vice president of marketing, international markets, Motorola Mobility, on the decision that Brits must need to type up more emails on the Google OS.

The Motorola PRO smartphone powered by Android 2.2 features a 1GHz processor with 2GB internal memory and expandable external memory with SD card up to another 32GB, as well as 3G mobile hotspot support for up to five other Wi-Fi-enabled devices/laptops and a QWERTY keyboard that although tight was easy and comfortable to use.

Photographers get a 5-megapixel camera featuring auto focus and dual LED flash.

The business smartphone also includes QuickOffice pre-loaded and email support (Corporate Sync, Gmail, POP3/IMAP embedded, Push Email, Yahoo Mail) and you’ll get Adobe Flash Player 10.1 support too.