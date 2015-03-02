Microsoft Lumia 640 hands-on: Incremental, but good value

Microsoft took to the stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to talk about Windows 10, but also introduce two new Lumia handsets.

Stephen Elop teased that a flagship Lumia would be coming later in the year, but in the meantime Microsoft has brought updates further down its portfolio.

Here we have the Microsoft Lumia 640, which like many of the previous Lumia releases brings you plenty for your cash.

It sticks to familiar Lumia design, rolling on from the handsets designed by Nokia, and keep the brightly coloured bodies. This retina searing orange is probably the brightest phone we've ever seen.

It has a glossy finish, so it's likely to be quickly covered in fingerprints, but it's otherwise fairly solidly put together, as we've come to expect from these devices.

It's pretty similar to the slightly smaller 630 that came before it and the 640 will come both single and dual SIM versions, as well as 3G and LTE versions.

There's a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display, which at first glance looks pretty good. The 294ppi pixel density isn't the sharpest around, but it's fairly common for mid-range devices and at the €139 asking price (3G), it's good value for money. It's an IPS display topped with Gorilla Glass 3.

There's a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset with 1GB of RAM. There's 8GB of storage that can be expanded with microSD, up to 128GB.

The Lumia 640 was slick and fast from our brief time with it on the show floor at MWC. It launched with Windows Phone 8.1 with Lumia Denim, but Elop announced that it would be upgraded to Windows 10.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, but it's on the front that things take a bit of a dive, with a 0.9-megapixel camera.

The Lumia 640 measures 141.3 x 72.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 145g, and it looks like it could be a popular Windows Phone for those wanting a big display without spending too much money.

There's no word on when it will be available.