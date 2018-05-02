LG G7 ThinQ initial review: A solid flagship competitor

The LG G6 had a chequered life. It celebrated a new aspect display - one of the first phones to offer this breakthrough - but launching in early 2017 it was soon swallowed up by newer models, with newer hardware.

LG's approach to 2018 is different: avoiding the early year rush, the company has launched LG G7 ThinQ with the latest hardware, sweeping aside any worries about quickly ageing. The G7 ThinQ squares up to its contemporary rivals, looking to fend off the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S9, the rising Huawei P20 and the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 6.

153.6 x 71.9 x 7.9mm, 162g

Glass back, notched display

Rear fingerprint scanner

IP68 waterproofing

LG plays it safe when it comes to design. There's greater resemblance to the LG G6 with a flatter finish than the slightly more dramatic 2017 LG V30. Making a distinction between LG's two leading handsets is getting more difficult, as both are big and both offer flagship specs.

A quality glass finish encases the LG G7, curving smoothly as it meets aluminium edges and round to the large 6.1-inch 19.5:9 display. It's Gorilla Glass 5 front and back. From a design point of view the talking point may well be the notch at the top of that display, but it now feels that having a notch is the norm. Just don't call the iPhone X a trendsetter.

From a build point of view the LG G7 has an IP68 protection rating against dust and water ingress, and LG also says that it tests its phones to a military drop test standard. This has been the case for some time, but with an all glass front and all glass back, this is a phone you'll have to look after.

An interesting design detail you'll spot is the additional button on the side. This is a Google Assistant button, underlining LG's bigger commitment to presenting this phone as an AI device. We've had squeezing from HTC and Google before, Samsung has its Bixby button and now Google Assistant gets a button - in addition to the normal voice and home button long press options. This button can also take you directly to Google Lens too, which again, it pretty unique.

The fingerprint scanner on the rear is now just a scanner, no longer the power button too.

In short, the LG G7 is a good-looking phone and there's no lack of quality, although it doesn't quite sizzle like the LG V30 did at launch; there's a new aspect display here which makes for a slightly narrower phone than the V30, but with so many devices following the same lines, this feels like something of a safe design.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD

USB Type-C, 3000mAh battery

The specs of the LG G7 ThinQ may not surprise. It sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with microSD. Snapdragon 845 is now becoming familiar: it capably powers some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S9, it lifts the Sony Xperia XZ2 to powerhouse and it's lined up for plenty more handsets.

While we haven't had the chance to fully test the performance of the LG G7 ThinQ initial impressions suggest it's going to be furiously fast. What might raise and eyebrow is the 3000mAh battery. On the spec sheet this is a little small - smaller than the V30 and smaller than many rivals.

While USB Type-C and fast charging will help keep you mobile, we suspect that battery life might be the G7's stumbling block. But, as we said, we've not had time to test this in the real world and we'll not make any final judgements until we've lived with the handset for some time.

Quad DAC

DTS:X 3D surround sound

Boombox construction

3.5mm headphone socket

We have had the chance to test some of the G7's audio skills however. LG is looking to deliver a better sound experience whether you're using the phone's speakers or headphones - and yes, there's a 3.5mm headphone socket. To boost the speaker experience, the entire phone body is now used as a resonance chamber boosting the output.

We put a few tracks through testing and enjoyed the results, but you can feel a distinct bass thump coming from the body of the phone when you turn the volume up. Gamers and those watching ad hoc video will enjoy the enhanced sound these speakers offer.

But LG is also moving in another direction, teaming up with DTS to offer DTS:X through headphones. This is virtualised 3D surround sound which LG says can be applied to all forms of media for a more immersive experience. There are also quad DACs to boost the audio offering and upscale your music.

LG has also worked to boost the far-field microphone on the LG G7 ThinQ. This is part of the AI play, designed to ensure that you can fire up Google Assistant with your voice from across the room, rather than having to have the phone in your hand.

6.1-inch, MLCD+, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 563ppi

19.5:9 aspect with notch

Notch customisation options

LG felt the fallout of the Pixel 2's display disturbance in 2017; while LG the electronics company and LG Display the component supplier shouldn't be immediately bundled together, we get the sense that LG was looking to do something different for the LG G7 and step away from that OLED criticism.

The result is a new LCD display which has been called MLCD+ in some corners, but LG is calling it a FullVision Super Bright Display. The FullVision part refers to the 19.5:9 aspect - busting bezels top and bottom and incorporating a notch at the top.

The Super Bright element comes down to the fact this this display will punch out 1000 nits on demand. We say on demand because this top brightness is provided via a "boost" option you have to manually engage on the brightness slider, if you need it. Outside of that, it will run up to 800 nits in normal auto brightness.

The idea is that if you step out into the fierce mid-day sun and need that power from the display to cut through reflections, it's there. It's almost certainly a move to compete with Samsung who will also ramp up the display brightness to the same effect.

First impressions are of a fine display. There's vibrancy and punch - the brightness is huge if you need it - and we like the overall contrast and colour representation. While OLED has been taking a lot of headlines, good quality LCD displays have the advantage of offering more natural colour fidelity.

You can tune this display to suit your preferences, just as you can tweak the notch. You can hide it, you can flank it with other details, you can change the shape of the corners at the top of the display. LG calls this "new second screen", and we can't profess to understand the thinking behind this name - it's probably a throwback to some of the dual screen models of recent years, but if you're not an LG fan, the naming is a little confusing.

Longer-term performance of the display we can't yet judge, but first impressions of this huge and detailed display are good. Is the notch a problem? Not for us.

16MP (f/1.6) + 16MP (f/1.9) dual camera, 107 degree wide angle

Dual OIS

AI Cam

With the camera being the area that gets the most attention in smartphones, LG is sticking to its unique offering - a wide-angle second camera. Like a number of previous models, this second lens will give you a wider field of view to get more in the shot.

No one else does this - not Apple, not Samsung, not Huawei - and creatively we still find that the wide-angle offering is exciting. It gives you a perspective that other phones can't - while you can create all sorts of results through software, you need the lens to get that wider angle.

Now both cameras are 16-megapixels and both offer optical image stabilisation. LG's play here is to increase the performance and quality of this second lens, but in boosting the sensor, the angle has been reduced slightly to 107 degrees - from 120 degrees on the V30, 125 degrees on the G6. This is a physical constraint and to have a wider angle you'd need a camera bump.

Looking to deliver in low light, these cameras are rated at f/1.6 and f/1.9 respectively, they offer pixel binning to combine pixels for better low light performance, while also letting you shoot in portrait modes, gathering data from both lenses and letting you tune the effect to select the depth effect you want after shooting.

In many ways LG is telling the same camera story as other manufacturers and initial impressions are good. This seems to be a fun camera and some of the test shots we've seen looked great. But final evaluation will have to come from a final product - so the jury is still out.

There's also an AI play in the camera, something that's not unique to LG again. Introduced through the ThinQ update to the V30, the AI Cam will examine the scene and identify elements. As it does so, words appear on the display suggesting what you might be looking at - beach, landscape, plant and so on - with the aim of guiding the camera to take the right type of shot, with 19 different modes.

In some ways this is a little intrusive - do we need to see this thought process in action? - or would just delivering a great photo suffice? In reality, while AI is tagged onto this process, it's just scene recognition and from what we've experienced so far, we can't see that it's hugely different to other implementations.

Photos you take are also tagged, but again, that's a standard feature of Google Photos, so not quite the strong sell that LG's AI branding might suggest.

Ultimately, the proof of the pudding is in the eating and we'll need to get a little more involved with a final production sample to see how well it compares to phones like the Google Pixel 2 or Huawei P20 Pro.

