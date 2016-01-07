LG V10 smartphone coming to the UK: Here are our first impressions

When LG announced the LG G4-beating V10 smartphone in October last year it didn't have any plans to introduce it to the UK. However, those plans have changed and it is now heading to Britain to give a super-sized alternative to the company's current flagship model.

That's why we've caught up with the device at CES 2016, where we managed to have a little play time with an untethered version (free from the security constraints of the other handsets on the LG booth).

The LG V10 has a 5.7-inch main IPS LCD screen with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, but also a smaller 2.1-inch strip that runs at the top of the phone to provide notifications even when the phone is in standby mode.

It features a similar six-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor to the LG G4, but with 4GB of RAM so certain processes should run more smoothly. It has 64GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by a further 200GB.

The rear camera is 16-megapixels, with optical image stablisation, while the front 5-megapixel snapper has two lenses to create a winder field of view than most front cams.

This was apparent when we took a selfie at the show, with the camera taking in a lot more background than most.

It can record 4K video at 30 frames per second, with a slow-mo function able to record 720p at 120fps. And it is a 4G device.

First Impressions The LG V10 is impressive to hold in the hand, albeit a little plastic to the touch. It has a fingerprint sensor on the rear for unlocking and security purposes, and all told it feels like the iPhone 6S Plus version of the LG G4. Certainly, the 1440p screen is gorgeous and although we didn't get to see much of the smaller strip in action during our brief play time, we can see it will be a much used feature. There is a bit of heft in the device, so consider that if you plan to buy one. And we're not sure how much of a power drain on the 3,000mAh battery the two screens will be. We'll bring you more on that when we review a version at some point in the following weeks or months. We're pleased that LG has decided to bring it to the UK though. We've been told that it will be viewed as a different line to the G4 and therefore gives another premium offering. We don't have a release date or pricing at the moment, but will bring you those when available.