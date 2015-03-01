LG Magna hands-on: All about that curve, 'bout that curve, no P-OLED

The LG Magna is the top device in LG's "premium mid-range", recently announced and shown at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It sits amongst its brothers - Spirit, Leon and Joy - but Magna is the device that speaks to us.

The important thing about this handset is that it sees a curved display appearing in the mid-range, where previously it was only on the G Flex models. It's not the same curve, but it's an interesting differentiator none the less.

It doesn't use the same technology as the G Flex 2. That flagship device has an OLED display pared with a plastic substrate, where as the Magna is a curved in-cell LCD display.

It's a 5-inch device, so there's plenty of space on the display. The downside is the 1280 x 720 pixel resolution (294ppi) which is a little on the low side, but this is a mid-ranger, so that's perhaps acceptable.

In the hand it sits qvery nicely. The curve to the rear makes for a great feel and we immediately liked it, which was surprising. It's finished in plastics, but there's a lovely texture to it.

Elsewhere on the spec sheet you'll find a 1.2GHz quad-core chipset with 1GB of RAM, so this won't be the fastest phone out there and the storage is only 8GB, but that's not uncommon at this level.

There's a 2540mAh battery on board, as well LTE.

It launches on Android 5.0 Lollipop, decorated with some of LG's additions. You'll find things like Glance Display, letting you swipe down from the top on the lock screen to check the time or your notifications.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, which sounds like a reasonable pairing. The rear also sees the standby button and volume controls, bringing LG's G series design across to the mid-range.

Although LG is talking about affordable LG and a mid-range with a difference, there's no pricing on the LG Magna just yet.