Hands on: LG G3 QuickCircle case, Tone Infinim headphones and Wireless Charger

LG has finally announced its much rumoured LG G3 smartphone and with it will come a number of new accessories including the QuickCircle case, Tone Infinim headphones and a Wireless Charger, along with the teased LG G Watch.

Starting the show is the QuickCircle case, which is available in a number of five colours and fits the LG G3 like a glove, as you would expect.

Unsurprisingly given the name, the QuickCircle case protects the front of the handset but offers a quick view circle where you will be able to see calls, text messages and notifications, along with have the ability to control your music and your fitness without having to open the cover.

Your most used functions will appear in the circular window but you can customise them if you want to. The clock faces can be changed too by swiping across and the response time is quick with the case really easy to use.

There are a number of slim hard cases to protect the LG G3 too but the QuickCircle case seems like the best option as it worked seamlessly and looks great on the handset.

Next up is the Tone Infinim Bluetooth headphones that have been developed in collaboration with Harman/Kardon. LG claims they will deliver premium audio quality in a stylish design and while we like the design, the idea of wearing something round our neck constantly isn't all that appealing.

There are a number of functions on the headphones including pause and play, along with the ability to answer a call. The earphones themselves are retractable which certainly helps with the issue of tangled wires and it only takes a push of a button to get them to snap back into the headphones themselves.

We didn't get the chance to try it out but the Tone Infinim headphones come with Name Alert so they will verbally notify you who is calling before you answer.

The design felt solid and it looked good but you'll have to like them a lot as they are said to be coming at a "premium" price point.

Finally we spent a little time the foldable Wireless Charger and this we liked a lot. It folds up so it is easily portable as it is also very light and when you need it, you can position it in three different ways.

The charger is compatible with Qi's wireless power charging technology and it worked perfectly with the phone on the stand when we saw it in action.

Although the G Watch wasn't available to see at the event, we already got our hands on it last month so check out our hands on with that to get an ideal of what to expect when it is launched.

