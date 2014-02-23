LG G2 mini pictures and hands-on

The LG G2 mini might be called mini, but for many it is anything but when you look at the specs. That's okay though, because surprisingly, as if it was a tardis, the phone doesn't actually feel that big in the hand.

That's mainly because of the complete lack of bezel to the device or physical keys on the front of the new smartphone from LG for 2014.

The back, like previous LG phones before it will come with the button rocker configuration beneath the rear camera.

Specs wise, LG is playing the field as best as possible depending on where you are in the world. For the UK that means we will be getting the Qualcomm 1.2Ghz quad-core processor rather than the Nvidia one, and an 8 megapixel camera over the 13 megapixel offering available else where. The G2 mini comes with 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM, while a microSD card slot is present for expansion.

On the software side of things the new phone also features LG's new Knock Code software that will allow users to tap an unlock code to access the phone rather than having to go through Android's joining the dots procedure. With over 80 combinations available expect to start drumming out a tune each time you want to gain access.

A quick play at a pre-MWC event in Barcelona and the phone is as cute as it is zippy, providing a good clean and easy experience to Android users (it's Kitkat 4.4.2) although one that won't be as powerful as the newly launched Sony Xperia Z1 Compact.

Likely to sell well, it's nothing to shout from the rooftops about, but it will deliver goods without too much fuss.