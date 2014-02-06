Hands-on video: LG G Flex
We got our review sample of the all-new G Flex, and wanted to throw it in a video as soon as possible, because it’s an exciting handset. So here, for your enjoyment, is our first look at the G Flex.
What are we thinking so far. Well, first, the battery is a beast. This phone has some real stamina, if that’s what you’re after. The OLED is great, the lower resolution - it’s 720 x 1280 rather than 1080 x 1920 - isn’t a problem at all. The OLED has a weird grain to it though, which is actually kind of pleasant. LG also told us this phone doesn’t use pentile, so while it does have a lower resolution, you do get proper whites and good colour reproduction.
The bendability is a little less impressive than we thought. It’s hard to bend the phone, but you can do it - as we demonstrate - but it’s hard work. That’s not a problem though, and we love the bend, because using it as a phone is really pleasant.
Overall, for those looking for a big phone with a unique design, there’s plenty to like about the G Flex. It’s not for everybody, but for those who adore the phablets, it’s really going to be a tempting handset, although the price might yet prove to be a hurdle for many.
Enjoy the video, comment below for questions that we can consider for the review and please subscribe to our YouTube videos if you like this one.
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: All the info on the 2018 Honor flagship
- When is Android P coming to my phone?
- Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus
- Honor 10 deals and SIM-free price: How much does Honor's latest phone cost?
- More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Catch up with all the OnePlus details
- Samsung introduces Red and Gold Galaxy S9 and S9+, but you can only get the Gold
- Nokia X price and full specs leaked a day before launch
- Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin
- HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
Comments