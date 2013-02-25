LG Optimus G Pro pictures and hands-on

The LG Optimus G Pro launches this week in Korea, and although there is currently no confirmation on a European release, the super-sized 5.5-inch Android Jelly Bean phone is centre stage on the company's Mobile World Congress stand in Barcelona, so Pocket-lint took it out for the briefest of spins.

Funnily enough, it's not as massive as you'd expect, considering the size of the screen. It's also quite light. But it's not aesthetics that matter most with the G Pro, it's the power beneath the bonnet.

The Optimus G Pro is one of the first handsets to market featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 600 processor, and it shows. The CPU in this case is a 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600 and the action on screen, therefore, moves like a journo during a free buffet.

It is also LG's first Full HD smartphone, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and boy, does it sing. The images are sharp and vibrant and it certainly stands out in a crowd. The rear 13-megapixel camera is capable of some very sharp pictures, although, to be fair, we had 10 minutes with it at most, so can't comment further. There's also a 2.1-megapixel videocam on the front, so we'd expect video calling capabilities to be pretty hot too.

Other key spec includes 2GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage, and a whopping 3,140mAh battery to ensure it can go more than a day before conking out.

It's a 4G LTE smartphone, so internet connectivity is smooth. We're not sure whether that is multiple band - probably doesn't have to be, considering it's only out in Korea first up - but would expect regional variants to be as well-specified too.

An impressive phone from even just a quick play, we wait with bated breath to see if it eventually comes to the UK. We may go blue with asphyxiation, however, as even the Optimus G is yet to make it's way to the green and pleasant land.