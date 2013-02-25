LG Optimus L Series II pictures and hands-on: L3 II, L5 II, L7 II

LG has launched its Optimus L-series II phones on the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and has confirmed to Pocket-lint that they will all be coming to the UK.

All aimed at the budget-conscious consumer, the new Android Jelly Bean phones offer significant improvements on last year's models, including new, rounded and friendly design aesthetics. They aren't going to break the bank, with the most-expensive in the line-up - the Optimus L7 II - being around the £150 mark SIM-free, but much of the Optimus G DNA had bled down into them.

The LG Optimus L3 II is the dinkiest of the bunch, expected to cost a mere £50 in the shops. It has a 3.2-inch 320 x 240 display and 1,540mAh battery, and is pretty per functionary to be fair.

The Optimus L5 II is a bit bigger, with a 4-inch 800 x 480 display and 1,700mAh battery. It has the same 1GHz dual-core processor as the L7 II, but is still compact and bijou.

However, it is the LG Optimus L7 II that is the best specified of the bunch. It has a 1GHz dual-core processor too, 4.3-inch touchscreen, 8-megapixel camera on the rear - up from the 5-megapixel version from last year - and 2,460mAh battery. That's one of it's major strengths, as it is expected to last at least two days without needing a recharge.

In the hand it is light, very light. Not too chunky either. We got to play with the white version on the LG stand at MWC and the back is mottled, much like the Nexus 4. That's where the similarity really ends though, as the screen resolution is just 800 x 480, so it's not HD. Still, it's a decent size to keep up with the Joneses without having to take out a mortgage.

All three Optimus L Series phones will be coming to the UK in mid-Q2 - around May time. The L7 II will be the last to arrive.